Atlanta Hawks Host Lady Ballers Clinic

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy hosted nearly 70 girls at their Lady Ballers Women’s History Month Clinic at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center on Saturday, March 26.

“We celebrate Women’s History Month by empowering young girls to learn, develop and compete during our Lady Ballers Clinic,” said Hawks’ Vice President of Basketball Development Jon Babul. “We are grateful to have Mighty from the Harlem Globetrotters share her amazing story and inspire these young athletes by providing a big picture of the different avenues of opportunity basketball can provide.”

The Lady Ballers Program aims to support youth basketball participation and improve the overall youth basketball experience for girls. The focus of this clinic is for girls to sharpen basketball fundamentals and strengthen transferable life skills such as teamwork, leadership, and self-confidence.

Harlem Globetrotter ‘Mighty’ Mia Hopkins attended the clinic as a special guest and coached the girls through various drills and competitions. Mia also spoke to the girls about her journey with basketball, different career opportunities in basketball and other insights to empower the girls through the sport. She wrapped up her speech by providing two pairs of tickets to the upcoming event at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 3 at 3:00 p.m.

“I feel honored to have been a part of the Lady Ballers clinic,” said Harlem Globetrotter ‘Mighty’ Mia Hopkins. “Sharing my journey with young female athletes is such a privilege, and I hope I was able to touch and inspire them in some way. My personal mission statement has always been to believe in yourself first, and that with perseverance and hard work, anything is possible – and that’s the exact message I shared with the young women here today.”

The Hawks began its Lady Ballers program in 2017, which aims to help young girls develop a lifelong passion for the game through positive engagements with female role models and coaches in a safe learning environment. For more information on the Lady Ballers Program, visit Hawks.com/LadyBallers. To learn more about camp opportunities and other youth basketball programs with the Hawks, visit HawksBasketballAcademy.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters are currently on their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour, which features a stop at the award-winning State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 3. The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrills you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Signs Major Deal with Sprite

Hawks Giving Fans NFTs