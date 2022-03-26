Atlanta Hawks Celebrate 'Fan Appreciation Night' with NFTs

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Plan 'Fan Appreciation Night'

All fans in attendance will receive an exclusive ‘Forever 404’ NFT.

For the final home game of the 2021-22 regular season, the Atlanta Hawks announced today they will celebrate ‘Fan Appreciation Night’ during its game against Washington on Wednesday, April 6. On this special night, the Hawks will thank their fans for unwavering support by providing special giveaways throughout the entirety of the game.

“The fans’ support during our home games this season has been amazing, and we are truly grateful for their support all season long,” said Hawks’ Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “Fan Appreciation Night is one of many ways that we can give back to our fans that have continued to show their support as we continue to create home-court advantage at State Farm Arena.”

One of the featured giveaways is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) that will be available exclusively to fans in attendance at Wednesday night’s game. The ‘Forever 404’ NFT features ‘Spirit the Hawk’ and a digital commemorative ticket. The digital commemorative ticket will be distributed at random and has different tiers of rarity, which are Starter, All-Star, MVP, and Legend. Earlier this month, the Hawks launched its first iteration of NFTs in collaboration with Atlanta-based GigLabs, with the “Harry the Hawk” collection.

Before Wednesday’s game, fans can learn more about NFTs from ‘NFT 101 Twitter Spaces Conversation,’ a panel to discuss the basics of NFTs, which will take place on Monday, April 4 from 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. pm on Twitter Spaces. This panel features Atlanta Hawks Sr. Director of Innovation and DEI Impact Jen Choi, The Ambition Fund Founder Tanya Sam, and Dapper Labs Head of Dapper Kim Sanden. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation on Twitter and submit questions to the panel.

At the game, ‘Master of Simon Sez’ Steve Max will be playing a game of ‘Simon Says’ with fans during halftime. Following the game, each Hawks player will give away a jersey to a fan on the court as a display of gratitude for the fans’ support throughout the season.

To purchase a ticket for the final regular-season home game of the season, visit Hawks.com/Tickets. To learn more about the ‘Forever 404’ NFT, visit Hawks.com/404NFT.

