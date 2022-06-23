Hawks Considering Trading John Collins to Spurs for Dejounte Murray

Skip to main content
Hawks, Spurs Discussing John Collins for Dejounte Murray Trade

This trade could reshape both teams.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Today could potentially be the last time Atlanta Hawks fans deal with John Collins trade rumors. The 24-year-old power forward has been the subject of trade talks for the better part of two years. Multiple outlets have reported that Atlanta's front office wants to get a deal done before the start of tonight's 2022 NBA Draft.

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, the Hawks and San Antonio Spurs are discussing a trade centered around Collins and Spurs' combo guard Dejounte Murray. However, the Hawks are not the only team interested in Murray, and the asking price is high.

In an article published by Bleacher Report, Fischer wrote, "The Spurs are fielding offers for Murray and have told multiple interested teams it would take a 'Jrue Holiday-like package' for San Antonio to part with the 25-year-old floor general, setting a rough benchmark of three first-round picks for any suitor to pry Murray free."

Apparently, this trade framework had been considered before back in February. It's easy to understand why the Hawks want Murray. He could provide the Hawks with a secondary ballhandler and reinforce their shaky perimeter defense. 

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) in the second half at State Farm Arena.

Dejounte Murray guarding John Collins in February of 2022.

Murray earned his first All-Star nod and finished the season with an average of 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. However, his four-year, $64 million deal is set to expire in 2024 and will likely command a max contract.

On the flip side, the Spurs get a bevy of draft picks plus a blue-collar power forward who has roughly four years and $100 million left on his contract. Collins battled injuries during the second half of the 2021-22 season. He did finish with a stat line of 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. 

Following the reports last night, Murray reacted to the news with a cryptic tweet. He tweeted, "Uh Ohhhhhhhhh" with a popcorn emoji. Despite being cool to the idea of trading Collins, Hawks fans quickly perked up when they learned of the possibility of acquiring Murray.

Luckily for fans, they will get an answer soon. The draft is less than 12 hours away, and there might finally be closure with Collins soon. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

