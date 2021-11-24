Hawks vs. Spurs: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams desperately want a win before Thanksgiving. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs

Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM EST

Location: AT&T Center

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Spurs Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Spurs Listen: Spurs Radio WOAI 1200 AM

Odds

Spread: Hawks -3.5

Moneyline: ATL -175, SAS +145

Total O/U: 220.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

