Hawks vs. Spurs: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Spurs: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams desperately want a win before Thanksgiving. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs
Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Time: 8:30 PM EST
Location: AT&T Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Spurs Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Spurs Listen: Spurs Radio WOAI 1200 AM
Odds
Spread: Hawks -3.5
Moneyline: ATL -175, SAS +145
Total O/U: 220.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
