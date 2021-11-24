Hawks vs. Spurs: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Hawks vs. Spurs: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Hawks vs. Spurs: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    The Hawks look to win their sixth consecutive game.
    The Hawks look to win their sixth consecutive game.

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams desperately want a win before Thanksgiving. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at San Antonio Spurs

    Date: Wednesday, November 24, 2021

    Time: 8:30 PM EST

    Location: AT&T Center

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Spurs Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Spurs Listen: Spurs Radio WOAI 1200 AM

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -3.5

    Moneyline: ATL -175, SAS +145

    Total O/U: 220.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

