Hawks vs. Thunder: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This interconference battle features two of the brightest young stars in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Thunder Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Thunder Listen: Thunder Radio Network

Odds

Spread: Hawks -10.5

Moneyline: ATL -599, OKC +450

Total O/U: 212.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

