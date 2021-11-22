Hawks vs. Thunder: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Hawks vs. Thunder: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
    Publish date:

    Hawks vs. Thunder: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

    The Hawks (8-9) host the Thunder (6-10).
    Author:

    © Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks (8-9) host the Thunder (6-10).

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This interconference battle features two of the brightest young stars in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Monday, November 22, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Thunder Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Thunder Listen: Thunder Radio Network

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -10.5

    Moneyline: ATL -599, OKC +450

    Total O/U: 212.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

    Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Roby (22) goes to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) defends during the first quarter at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
