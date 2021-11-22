Hawks vs. Thunder: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Thunder: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. This interconference battle features two of the brightest young stars in the league. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks
Date: Monday, November 22, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Thunder Broadcast: Bally Sports Southwest
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Thunder Listen: Thunder Radio Network
Odds
Spread: Hawks -10.5
Moneyline: ATL -599, OKC +450
Total O/U: 212.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson Serve Thanksgiving Meals
Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50
Trae Young Debuts Snakeskin Colorway
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!