Hawks vs Lakers: Game Preview, Injury Report, and Projected Starting Lineups From Tonight's Summer League Matchup
The Atlanta Hawks are back in action tonight and they will be taking on the most high-profile team in the NBA Summer League (and the NBA). Atlanta is going to face Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers tonight and like the Hawks previous two games, there are going to be a lot of eyeballs on this game. Not only is James playing in this game, but No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher is going to be taking the court tonight looking to improve on his first two games.
The Hawks are currently down two players they had hoped to be Summer League contributors. Kobe Bufkin and Nikola Đurišić are injured right now and they were two of the most intriguing players in Summer League for the Hawks.
So how do these two teams matchup? Let's preview tonight's Summer League Contest.
Game Preview
Without Đurišić or Bufkin to be the point guard, I would suspect that Atlanta will start Keaton Wallace, who was recently awarded a two-way contract for his performance. Wallace had a really good first game vs the Wizards last week, but struggled shooting the ball against San Antonio on Sunday. Wallace has been impressive on defense so far in Summer League and has been one of the Hawks best players.
Risacher is going to be under the spotlight again tonight and I want to see if he can be efficient when shooting the ball. Risacher has displayed a good feel for the game, good defense, and solid passing ability, but has struggled shooting the ball. That might be the No. 1 thing for Hawks fans to keep an eye on tonight.
Dylan Windler has been the definition of solid so far in Summer League. He has shot the ball well from three and provides floor spacing.
Mouhamed Gueye has had an up and down Summer League, but when he flashes, he is really impressive, especially on defense. Gueye has been uneven on offense and has gotten into foul trouble, but he is still one of the best players on the floor at times for the Hawks.
After struggling in the first game, Rob Baker had his best performance in the matchup with the Spurs. Baker had 13 points and six rebounds against San Antonio and he is likely going to get the start at center tonight unless the Hawks make any lineup changes.
The big star of the night for the Hawks on Sunday was E.J. Liddell, the recently acquired forward from the Dejounte Murray trade. Liddell scored 22 points and almost single handily got the Hawks a win in the second half of Sunday's game.
He had such a good performance that our own Rohan Raman said he was one of the Hawks who was raising his stock the most at Summer League:
"Liddell dropped 22 points on 43% shooting from the field and an game-high 10 free throw attempts, as well as two threes. Liddell used every bit of his 6'6, 240-pound frame to bully defenders. After his recovery from an ACL injury that wiped out his rookie year, it looks like Liddell is getting back to the player that he was at Ohio State.
Saddiq Bey gave the Hawks good minutes last year and Liddell could certainly step into that role next season. Between Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews, the Hawks actually have a fairly solid collection of wing talent. However, the physicality that Liddell would bring isn't readily replicated in a backup role. It also helps that he's a credible three-point shooter. If he can continue some of this production against Los Angeles, he will be a very strong candidate for a two-way deal. At the very least, it would make sense to give him a heavy workload in College Park as he continues to develop."
If Liddell can keep playing well, he could be on his way to a roster spot or a two way deal.
Miles Norris and Jarkel Joiner are two other players to keep an eye on tonight for the Hawks. Joiner has caused on havoc on the defense end in both game.
The things I am keeping a close eye on tonight will be Risacher and his shooting, if Mouhamed Gueye and Keaton Wallace can have bounce back games, and if E.J. Liddell can continue his strong play.
As far as the Lakers go, James and first round pick Dalton Knecht are the headliners. Knecht is a really solid scorer and three-point shooter. He can rack points up quickly and is the biggest offensive threat on the Lakers Summer League roster. James has had a tough time shooting in Summer League so far, but has flashed real defensive skill. Former Hawks guard Trent Forrest is also on the Lakers.
Injury Report
Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin injured his shoulder and is not playing in Summer League. Nikola Đurišić is also out tonight.
Projected Starting Lineups
Hawks:
G- Keaton Wallace
G-Zaccharie Risacher
F-Dylan Windler
F- Mouhamed Gueye
C- Rob Baker
Lakers:
G- Trent Forrest
G- Bronny James
F-Dalton Knecht
F-Maxwell Lewis
C- Colin Castleton