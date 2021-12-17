Hawks vs. Nuggets: Everything You Must Know

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Denver Nuggets. Both teams are .500 and want to make a playoff push. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets

Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Nuggets Broadcast: Altitude Sports & Entertainment

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Nuggets Listen: 92.5 FM Altitude Sports

Odds

Spread: Hawks -4

Moneyline: ATL -188, DEN +155

Total O/U: 223.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

