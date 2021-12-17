Hawks vs. Nuggets: Everything You Must Know

Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Hawks vs. Nuggets: Television, Radio, Stream, Odds
    Both teams have a record of 14-14.
    © Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Denver Nuggets. Both teams are .500 and want to make a playoff push. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets

    Date: Friday, December 17, 2021

    Time: 7:30 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Nuggets Broadcast: Altitude Sports & Entertainment

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Nuggets Listen: 92.5 FM Altitude Sports

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -4

    Moneyline: ATL -188, DEN +155

    Total O/U: 223.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

