Hawks vs. Nuggets: Everything You Must Know

Hawks vs. Nuggets: Television, Radio, Stream, Odds
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Denver Nuggets. Both teams are .500 and want to make a playoff push. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets
Date: Friday, December 17, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: State Farm Arena
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Nuggets Broadcast: Altitude Sports & Entertainment
Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Nuggets Listen: 92.5 FM Altitude Sports
Odds
Spread: Hawks -4
Moneyline: ATL -188, DEN +155
Total O/U: 223.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Recommended For You
Enes Kanter Freedom Posts Video with Dominique Wilkins
Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years
NBA 2K Updates Trae Young's Overall Rating
Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!