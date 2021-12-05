Hawks vs. Hornets: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio

Odds

Spread: Hawks -7

Moneyline: ATL -275, CHA +225

Total O/U: 220.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Recommended For You

Snakes, Waffles, Hidden Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

NBA 2K Updates Trae Young's Rating

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!