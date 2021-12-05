Hawks vs. Hornets: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Hornets vs. Hawks: Everything You Must Know
    December 5, 2021

    The Hawks (12-11) host the Hornets (13-11).
    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Hawks (12-11) host the Hornets (13-11).

    Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is shaping up to be a great divisional rivalry for years to come. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

    Game Details

    Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks

    Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021

    Time: 6:00 PM EST

    Location: State Farm Arena

    How to Watch

    Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South

    Hornets Broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

    Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

    How to Listen

    Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game

    Hornets Listen: 102.5 FM Sports Radio

    Odds

    Spread: Hawks -7

    Moneyline: ATL -275, CHA +225

    Total O/U: 220.5

    *Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

