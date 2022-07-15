Skip to main content
John Collins Remains with Atlanta Hawks After Tumultuous Month

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

John Collins Remains with Atlanta Hawks After Tumultuous Month

The 24-year-old is staying in Atlanta (for now).

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins has been the subject of trade rumors since before the February 10 trade deadline. After the season, those rumblings hit a crescendo when ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on live television that he expected Collins to be moved before the NBA Draft.

Despite it all, Collins is still on the Hawks roster.

As time progressed, Atlanta's front office carefully walked back from the precipice of trading the high-flying forward. Derrick White ended up with the Boston Celtics. Jerami Grant is going to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Minnesota Timberwolves overpaid for Rudy Gobert. The Dejounte Murray trade precluded the Hawks from the Kevin Durant sweepstakes. Then yesterday, the final domino fell when Deandre Ayton forced the Phoenix Suns into a rookie-scale max contract extension. 

Either due to trepidation or tough negotiating, Atlanta's front office let each opportunity pass without trading their 2017 first round draft pick. Regardless of their reasoning, the organization made the right move by holding onto such a valuable part of their team.

Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and forward John Collins (20) celebrate a play during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.

John Collins and Trae Young during the 2021-22 NBA season.

The NBA content machine has tried to develop every storyline on why Collins is not a good fit in Atlanta - each and every time, it is debunked. One of the more laughable storylines is that Collins clashes with Trae Young. Not only did the two just hug it out in Las Vegas, but they are like peas and carrots on the court. Young dished out 141 assists to Collins last season, making them the 5th-highest combo in the NBA.

That level of chemistry isn't bad, considering Collins missed 22 games during the back half of the season due to pair of gruesome injuries. The blue-collar player rushed back for the Eastern Conference to save the Hawks from further embarrassment at the hands of the Miami Heat.

Collins is only 24 years old but carries himself like a veteran. He has taken coaching changes, role reversals, and trade rumors in stride. Never once has Collins said anything other than he loves the City of Atlanta and wants to be a Hawk for life.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields is quick to point out Collins' level of professionalism. After the Murray trade, the Hawks consider themselves contenders or something close to that. Every team needs a low-maintenance, high-production player who doubles as a locker room leader. The Hawks have that in Collins, and it is why the majority of teams in the league remain interested in the ultimate glue-guy.

Like Kanye West said, "Every Jordan needs a Rodman." Just like every Kanye needs a Pusha T. Just like every Stephen Curry needs a Draymond Green. Atlanta's front office has scoured the league for a trade package for Collins, and the fact remains there is no doing better for what he provides the team.

Recommended For You

'John the Baptist' Brand Expanding

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Waffles, Snakes, Secret Doors: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) celebrates after a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

John Collins Trade Less Likely After Free Agency

By Pat Bensonjust now
Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Ky Bowman (18) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

Atlanta Hawks Stun San Antonio Spurs in Summer League

By Pat Benson13 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and head coach Nate McMillan both spoke on the rise in COVID cases in the NBA on December 17, 2021.
News

Hawks Coach Explains How Trae Young Will Play with Dejounte Murray

By Pat Benson18 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Tyson Etienne (25) dribbles during an NBA Summer League game.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs Summer League Preview

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks legend Spud Webb playing at North Carolina St.
News

NBA Legend Spud Webb Celebrates 59th Birthday

By Pat BensonJul 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena hire Kim Rometo for Chief Innovation and Technology Officer.
News

Hawks, State Farm Arena Hire New Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

By Pat BensonJul 13, 2022
Jan 22, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates a three-point basket with forward John Collins (20) in the fourth quarter against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks General Manger Discusses John Collins & De'Andre Hunter

By Pat BensonJul 13, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward Tyrese Martin celebrates during NBA Summer League.
News

Hawks Defeat Heat 95-88 in Summer League

By Pat BensonJul 12, 2022