Lance Stephenson Out of Atlanta

No team has signed more players to 10-day contracts than the Atlanta Hawks. In fact, they broke the record for largest roster in league history. Oddly enough, they didn't have any games postponed (due to their players being out), while other teams did get some moved back. But I digress.

One of the few silver linings to the flurry of new players was the addition of Lance Stephenson. The journeyman had played for multiple NBA teams, foreign teams, and most recently in the G-League. Of course, everyone remembers him for his time with the Indiana Pacers, where he played under coach Nate McMillan.

Unfortunately, Hawks fans didn't get to see much of Stephenson in the red and gold. After just six games, his contract has expired. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran is reuniting with the Pacers.

Congratulations to Stephenson for working his way back into the league and reuniting with the team where he made his name. There is never a dull moment with Stephenson, and that's why NBA fans love him. Godspeed, Lance.

