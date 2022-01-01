Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    Lance Stephenson No Longer with Atlanta Hawks
    Publish date:

    Lance Stephenson No Longer with Atlanta Hawks

    The journeyman's time with the Hawks is over.
    Author:

    © Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

    The journeyman's time with the Hawks is over.

    No team has signed more players to 10-day contracts than the Atlanta Hawks. In fact, they broke the record for largest roster in league history. Oddly enough, they didn't have any games postponed (due to their players being out), while other teams did get some moved back. But I digress.

    One of the few silver linings to the flurry of new players was the addition of Lance Stephenson. The journeyman had played for multiple NBA teams, foreign teams, and most recently in the G-League. Of course, everyone remembers him for his time with the Indiana Pacers, where he played under coach Nate McMillan.

    Unfortunately, Hawks fans didn't get to see much of Stephenson in the red and gold. After just six games, his contract has expired. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran is reuniting with the Pacers. 

    Congratulations to Stephenson for working his way back into the league and reuniting with the team where he made his name. There is never a dull moment with Stephenson, and that's why NBA fans love him. Godspeed, Lance.

    Recommended For You

    Trae Young Passes Michael Jordan in Record Books

    Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

    Five Wildest Moments of Trae Young's Career (So Far)

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Lance Stephenson's contract with Atlanta Hawks has expired.
    News

    Lance Stephenson Out of Atlanta

    17 seconds ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young Surpasses Michael Jordan in Key Statistic

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) celebrates after a dunk during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    News

    Top Five Highlights from Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Third Quarter's the Charm. Hawks Defeat Cavaliers 121-118

    13 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavs: Stream, Listen, Odds

    Dec 31, 2021
    Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    News

    Hawks at Cavs Preview: Last Game of 2021

    Dec 31, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates after a made basket against the Washington Wizards in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    News

    Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

    Dec 30, 2021
    Dec 29, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at United Center.
    News

    Chicago Bulls Blowout Atlanta Hawks 131-117

    Dec 29, 2021