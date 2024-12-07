LeBron James, Trae Young, and End of Hawks-Lakers Game Has NBA World Buzzing
The Hawks outlasted the Lakers 134-132 in overtime despite big nights from Anthony Davis and LeBron James
In this story:
One of the best NBA games of the entire season took place at State Farm Arena tonight. The Hawks and the Lakers played a tightly contested game that went to overtime and it saw Atlanta extend their winning streak to six games, despite LeBron James having his best game of the season with a triple double (39 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds) and Anthony Davis scoring 38 points to go along with 10 rebounds and eight assists. Trae Young had 31 points and 20 assists, including the game-winning shot, and De'Andre Hunter (26) and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 46 points in an incredible Hawks win.
With the star power and the teams involved, the NBA world was buzzing about the end of this game and how everything unfolded.
