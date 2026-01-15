The Indiana Pacers Are Reportedly Showing Trade Interest In Atlanta Hawks Top Center

There is less than a month to go until the NBA Trade Deadline, but the Atlanta Hawks have already made what could be the biggest trade of the season. Atlanta sent Trae Young to the Washington Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, but the Hawks might not be done yet.

The Hawks have three big expiring contracts in McCollum, Kristaps Porzingis, and Luke Kennard where they could move them and make a big trade. However, could the Hawks also look to sell and free up even more space for the summer if the deal was right? That is not a possibility being mentioned much right now, but probably should not be discounted.

Pacers interested in Okongwu?

Jan 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) dunks for a basket beside Toronto Raptors center Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

There has been trade chatter around Porzingis, but according to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Indiana Pacers, who have a massive hole at center, have called the Hawks about Okongwu:

"At the bottom of the East, expectations persist that Indiana will chase big men for the present and future until the Feb. 5 buzzer sounds.

Maybe the Pacers ultimately punt on consummating such a deal until the offseason, but they have indeed registered interest in centers all across the league. It sounds as though the Pacers have considered every name at the position.

I was told this week, for example, that Indiana has called Atlanta on Onyeka Okongwu in addition to its previously reported interest in players such as Dallas' Daniel Gafford and the (perceived as much harder-to-get) Ivica Zubac of the LA Clippers.

Another name on Indiana's list, sources say, is Pelicans center Yves Missi."

It makes sense that the Pacers are interested in Okongwu. They might be the worst team in the Eastern Conference, but if they land a high draft pick in this loaded draft and can find a viable center after letting Myles Turner go, they should be right back in the Eastern Conference mix when Tyrese Haliburton comes back next season.

It should also be noted that Fischer says the Pacers only called the Hawks about Okongwu. He mentioned nothing about the Hawks being interested in moving Okongwu or that they are actively trying to do so.

Does Okongwu have limitations due to his height? Sure and I think the Hawks recognize that as evidenced by the Porzingis trade and their reported interest in trading for Anthony Davis. Okongwu needs to be paired with a strong rebounder and rim protector with size. Okongwu is a good defender and has improved his three point shot this year, but he is not an elite rebounder and does not protect the rim.

Okongwu has been the Hawks' best center this year by a lot because of Porzingis's limited availability. Not only that, but he is on a very team-friendly contract that still has two years left on it after this season. He should be viewed as an important future piece that just needs to be paired with another center. If the Hawks moved him, they would be in a really tough spot for the rest of the season at the center position.

Is there a chance the Pacers make the Hawks too good an offer? Anything is possible. Is Okongwu untouchable? Of course not. However, he provides real value to the Hawks and is on a friendly contract, which makes it hard for me to believe the Pacers have a good enough offer for the Hawks to move him.

