Hawks vs. Heat: Watch, Listen, Stream, Odds

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks: Game Day Information

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks: Game Day Information

The Hawks (19-25) host the Heat (29-16).

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks (19-25) host the Heat (29-16).

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Hawks game against the Miami Heat. There are several intriguing storylines following the Hawks as they prepare for another playoff push. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.

Game Details

Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks

Date: Friday, January 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: State Farm Arena

How to Watch

Hawks TV Broadcast: Bally Sports South

Heat TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

How to Listen

Hawks Listen: 92.9FM The Game

Heat Listen: Miami Heat App

Odds

Spread: ATL -1.5

Moneyline: ATL -125, MIA +105

Total O/U: 220.5

*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

