Trae Young Recreates Classic Reggie Miller Moment

In a heated playoff series between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, Reggie Miller looked over to Spike Lee and gave him the choking signal. 27 years later, Trae Young bowed to the hostile New York crowd. It only makes sense that comparisons would be drawn between the two "villains".

The NBA is gearing up for a spectacular 75th anniversary season, one which will include a steady stream of tributes and celebrations. Every day fans are pleasantly surprised with something new from the league. Depending on who you ask, today's surprise might be considered more shocking.

Current players recreated classic photographs, which included putting on a different team's uniform. Check out the tweet thread below:

While to some people it may seem blasphemous, it's important to keep this latest element of the marketing campaign in perspective. It's meant to be fun and draw attention to the past, present, and future of the league. That's why I love the comparison of Young and Miller. Two scrawny playmakers with pure jumpers that break the hearts of Knicks fans.

The NBA's 75th season tips off shortly and it will no doubt be one of the best yet. Stay locked into AllHawks.com as we continue to provide breaking news and analysis for your Atlanta Hawks.

