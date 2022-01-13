Heat Defeat Hawks, Win Over Atlanta Crowd

Recap

Quavo was there. It was a 404 Night. Dominique Wilkins was celebrating his birthday. The Hawks were favorites. And they still lost. To cap off one of the Hawks' worst performances of the season, the fans in State Farm Arena ended the night by chanting "Let's Go Heat."

The Hawks shot 38.3% from the field and 29.6% from three. John Collins led the team with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and De'Andre Hunter all scored 15 points each. Again, the second unit could not make stops or produce any semblance of offense.

Clint Capela (ankle) and Cam Reddish (ankle) didn't play, but neither did Jimmy Butler (ankle) of the Heat. Even worse, the Heat didn't even play that spectacularly. They just hustled and played with intensity.

The Heat outrebounded the Hawks 54-37 and outscored the Hawks in the paint 46-30. Of course, Tyler Herro led the way with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Don't forget what I said about him being a candidate for multiple league awards this season, by the way.

Post-Game Interviews

"P***** off. What kind of question... I don't get it." Hawks head coach Nate McMillan responded with a sardonic laugh. The question was what the mood was like in the locker room, and it's something all of Atlanta wants to know. No one has been able to precisely diagnose what ails this team so badly, and no one knows the appropriate level of panic.

"I didn't think we were able to sustain it tonight. I thought we got off to a good start in the first quarter. But the third and fourth quarter they [Heat] picked it up and kept the momentum," McMillan concluded in a diplomatic manner.

The Hawks and Heat now head back to South Beach for a rematch on Friday night. It's looking like it might be a busy trade deadline for the Hawks at this point. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Stats

Hawks Leaders

John Collins - 16 PTS, 11 REB

Trae Young - 15 PTS, 5 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 15 PTS, 5 REB

Heat Leaders

Tyler Herro - 21 PTS, 11 REB

Caleb Martin - 18 PTS, 10 REB

Duncan Robinson - 14 PTS, 2 REB

