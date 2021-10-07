Trae Young Featured in NBA 75th Anniversary Video

The association is kicking off a year-long celebration of its 75th anniversary. As always with the NBA, no expense is spared, and everything is first class.

Dozens of hoops legends make appearances in a short film titled 'NBA Lane.' One of the few current players to appear on screen is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. 'Ice Trae' is pouring ice outside of his house on the fictional street where NBA players reside.

Another Hawks legend, Dikembe Mutombo, makes an appearance as well. The 7'2 global ambassador does his patented finger-wag and catchphrase, "No, no, no!" Check out the entire heart-warming video below.

Although his name appeared on a New Orleans Jazz jersey, 'Pistol Pete' Maravich was also honored in the commercial. Maravich was the third overall pick in the 1970 NBA Draft and played for the Hawks for four seasons before being traded to the Jazz and finishing his career with the Celtics. The Hawks retired his number in 2017.

I'm sure the NBA has a lot more cool tributes planned for the rest of the year. It's a great time to be a basketball fan. Keep it locked in to AllHawks.com as we keep you updated on #NBA75.

