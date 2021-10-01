October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Top StoriesNewsCultureSI.com
Search
'Vince Carter: Legacy' Documentary Available to Fans Today
Publish date:

'Vince Carter: Legacy' Documentary Available to Fans Today

The Atlanta Hawks legend is the subject of a new documentary.
Author:

© Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks legend is the subject of a new documentary.

Vince Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA. Superstars and super-teams came and went, while Carter remained in the league year after year. His list of awards and accolades are only rivaled by the many nicknames he earned from his playing days. 

Whether you call him 'Vinsanity,' 'Air Canada,' or 'Half Man, Half Amazing,' you must respect what he meant to the game. Carter put together a career that warrants a more thorough look. Luckily for fans, today, a documentary about the future of Hall of Famer is dropping online for free. Check out the trailer for 'Vince Carter: Legacy' below.

No doubt this documentary is going to be interesting. The former Atlanta Hawk competed against the best players across multiple generations. Many of whom are featured in the documentary.

After fans watch the documentary, they can catch Carter in the booth again this season as he joins Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins to announce Hawks games.

No image description

Recommended For You

The Five Wildest Moments of Trae Young's Career (So Far)

Five Hawks Lineups that Frighten the NBA

Remembering Klay Thompsons's Last Game in Atlanta

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

Atlanta Hawks guard Vince Carter (15) fist bumps fans after an overtime loss to the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena.
News

Vince Carter Documentary Debuts Today

16 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (left) and guard Kevin Huerter sit on the bench during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Atlanta Hawks Lineups that Scare the NBA

2 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) warms up before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks News Roundup: Practice, Injury Updates, Rule Changes

22 hours ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) poses for a photo during Media Day at the Chase Center.
News

Looking Back at Klay Thompson's Last Game Against Hawks

Sep 30, 2021
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball runs the offense against the Washington Wizards in the second half at Spectrum Center.
News

NBA News: LaMelo Ball Starts Scholarship Program

Sep 29, 2021
Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams warms up before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals
News

Recapping Day 2 of Hawks Preseason Practice

Sep 29, 2021
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts after a call during the second half against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center.
News

How Kyrie Irving's Drama Benefits Hawks

Sep 29, 2021
A general view of the Atlanta Hawks logo at midcourt before a game between the Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena.
News

First Look at Atlanta Hawks Preseason Practices

Sep 28, 2021
Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan shown at Hawks Media Day held at PC&E.
News

Atlanta Hawks Hosting 10th Annual Coaches Clinic Presented by Adidas

Sep 28, 2021