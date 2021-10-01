Vince Carter played 22 seasons in the NBA. Superstars and super-teams came and went, while Carter remained in the league year after year. His list of awards and accolades are only rivaled by the many nicknames he earned from his playing days.

Whether you call him 'Vinsanity,' 'Air Canada,' or 'Half Man, Half Amazing,' you must respect what he meant to the game. Carter put together a career that warrants a more thorough look. Luckily for fans, today, a documentary about the future of Hall of Famer is dropping online for free. Check out the trailer for 'Vince Carter: Legacy' below.

No doubt this documentary is going to be interesting. The former Atlanta Hawk competed against the best players across multiple generations. Many of whom are featured in the documentary.

After fans watch the documentary, they can catch Carter in the booth again this season as he joins Bob Rathbun and Dominique Wilkins to announce Hawks games.

Recommended For You

The Five Wildest Moments of Trae Young's Career (So Far)

Five Hawks Lineups that Frighten the NBA

Remembering Klay Thompsons's Last Game in Atlanta

Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!