Nate McMillan Quietly Visited Trae Young After Season

Nate McMillan Describes Summer Workouts with Trae Young

The coach and player have a close relationship.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks Summer League team did not look great last night in their 72-66 loss to the Utah Jazz. But the night's highlight was the chemistry among the NBA team looked phenomenal. Seven players showed up, plus head coach Nate McMillan to support the Summer League squad.

NBA TV used the opportunity to interview Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Even McMillan hopped on the broadcast and shared an interesting anecdote. Apparently, the veteran coach flew out to Oklahoma City to visit his All-NBA point guard earlier this summer.

“About a month ago, I went out to Oklahoma City. Talked with Trae about this upcoming season, and the things he feels he needs to work on - getting stronger, conditioning needs to be better, and playing off the ball. So those are some of the drills we work on this summer.” - Nate McMillan

That is music to Hawks fans' ears. Not only are the coach and his point guard on the same page, but they clearly have a strong working relationship. With the addition of Murray and a refocused organization, the Hawks are in a good place as they prepare for the 2022-23 campaign. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan speaking with Trae Young.

