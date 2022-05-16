Nate McMillan Trade Could Benefit Hawks and Lakers

Let's go back in time. Before Chris Paul had reached point god status, prior to Matt Barnes becoming a full-time podcaster, and before De'Andre Jordan made three consecutive All-NBA teams.

It was June of 2013, and the Los Angeles Clippers were licking their wounds after a first round playoff loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The 4-seed Clippers had seen steady improvement over three straight seasons, but changes were afoot.

Paul was a free agent in the prime of his career. After a trade that would have sent the All-Star to the Lakers was nixed, Paul wound up playing in Staples Center anyway, only for the Clippers. Thanks to his 16.9 points, and 9.7 assist average, Paul was in the driver's seat of the dysfunctional organization.

Del Negro had done a commendable job of turning around the Clippers organization but lacked the support of his team's floor general. The Clippers went 32-50 in Del Negro's first season, 40-26 in his season, and 56-26 in his third and final year in Los Angeles. On May 21, 2013, it was announced that the Clippers would not renew Del Negro's contract after its expiration at the end of June.