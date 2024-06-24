New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Has Hawks Acquiring Jonathan Isaac, Hunter to Charlotte, Capela to Magic
After the Oklahoma City Thunder made the first big trade of the offseason by acquiring Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Josh Giddey. More trades should be on the horizon and the Atlanta Hawks have the potential to be involved in many of those conversations.
When looking at the Hawks' roster, it is clear to see why they are interested in acquiring a forward or center. Outside of Jalen Johnson, who showed immense upside in his third season, the Hawks have questions to answer at the forward spot. Bogdan Bogdanovic had his healthiest and most productive season as a member of the Hawks, but he is 31. It cannot be a given that he plays 79 games again in 2024-25. DeAndre Hunter is a very useful player who just set career-highs in points per game (15.6), three-point attempts per game (5.3) and three-point percentage (38.5%). However, he played in only 57 games this year. Injuries have thwarted his development and prevented him from developing a truly elite skill.
Regardless of what happens with the decision between Trae Young and Dejounte Murray, the Hawks need to fix the defensive infrastructure of this team. They need more size, better point-of-attack defenders and more athleticism on the perimeter. At the All-Star Break, they had one of the worst defenses ever, giving up 121.3 points per 100 possessions. They ended the season with the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA (118.4). Jalen Johnson is capable of growing into a defensive force, but he has very little support around him. Since there is known trade interest in Clint Capela, using him to improve this infrastructure makes sense.
Conversely, the Orlando Magic have the opposite problem. Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Paolo Banchero are all average to great defenders. However, backup center Goga Bitazde is a free agent and has already drawn interest from several teams. Carter is also not really a traditional rim protector. A center rotation of Carter, Capela and Mo Wagner is one of the best in the league, capable of providing many different defensive looks. Capela does not have the same offensive capabilities as Carter, but the ability to play a real rim protector next to the other talented defenders on the Magic could unlock a new level to their defense.
The Hornets have a much more simple problem than either the Hawks or Magic - they need players that can support LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Forward Miles Bridges is a free agent who is rumored to depart and neither Grant Williams or Cody Martin are likely options for the future. I think they could be interested in a player who can play solid perimeter defense and stretch the floor to deploy alongside Miller. Even if there are questions about Hunter's ceiling, he is worth taking on because he can play off of LaMelo and improve the defensive environment around Miller.
Could a three-team trade help everyone out? It should be noted that this is just speculative and a fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think a team should definitely do. That is all.
Here are the terms of the deal:
Hawks get: Jonathan Isaac, 2025 second-round pick (via Philly, via Charlotte), 2028 second-round pick (via Charlotte)
Magic get: Clint Capela, Vasilje Micic, Seth Curry, 2029 first-round pick (top-8 protected)
Hornets get: DeAndre Hunter, Joe Ingles, 2027 second-round pick (via Boston, via Orlando), 2028 second-round pick (via Lakers or Washington)
Atlanta adds Jonathan Isaac as the defensive leader they have lacked since Capela's 2020-21 DPOY-caliber season. Both the metrics and eye test confirm that Isaac is one of the most impactful defenders in the NBA. In the 2023-24 season, he played in 58 games and took the Magic from a solid defense to an elite one. He is capable of guarding one through five, protects the rim at an elite level and pulls down rebounds. The only reason why Orlando might be looking to offload him would be because his offensive game is rather limited. He shot 37.5% from beyond the arc, but only on two attempts per game. Injuries have also been a consistent theme of Isaac's time in Orlando, but the Hawks should take the gamble on his health because of how elite his defense is. They will not need to rely on him to be anything more than a third or fourth scoring option. At minimum, Young/Murray, Johnson and the No. 1 overall pick should all receive more offensive touches than Isaac.
Orlando might be able to stomach Isaac's loss since they already have a good defensive infrastructure. In return, they get a valuable first-round pick to help them in possible trades for a star and a shooter in Seth Curry who can help improve an Orlando offense that ranked 22nd in the NBA in three-point percentage. The Magic are known to want backcourt help - Curry is not a significant upgrade, but the deal only takes up $5 million to their cap space. His low salary would not prevent them from making further moves. Curry's defensive limitations can be covered up by the pieces around him, especially when those pieces are supported by a rim protector like Capela. Although Micic is in this deal primarily for salary reasons, he did play well for Charlotte with increased minutes in the last part of the season.
Charlotte gets a two-way wing with a skillset that fits around their young players in Hunter. Ingles is included to make the salary work, but his salary expires at the end of the year and he gives a team a veteran presence they have lacked in prior seasons. They also get two second-round picks that align with their timeline and can be used as trade assets closer to when they are expected to be competitive.
While the Magic have no stated interest in trading Isaac, I think this trade could help all three teams address positions of weakness. It may not be likely, but it does make sense for the reasons laid out above.