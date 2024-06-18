Report: Pelicans, Bulls, Wizards, and Grizzlies Have Expressed Interest In Trading For Clint Capela
With the Boston Celtics winning the NBA Title last night, the offseason has begun and the rumor mill is going to be churning. One of the teams that is going to be in a ton of rumors this offseason is the Atlanta Hawks. They hold the No. 1 pick in next weeks draft, they are likely to trade one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, and other players such as Clint Capela, De'Andre Hunter, and Bogdan Bogdanovic could be moved. The Hawks could possibly look like a brand new team in just a matter of weeks.
Speaking of Capela, he was mentioned today by the Action Network's Matt Moore as someone that the Pelicans, Bulls, Wizards, and Grizzlies have interest in trading for. None of these teams (other than the Bulls perhaps) are surprising to hear, as they have been rumored to be looking for a center upgrade.
Here is what Moore had to say about Capela, as well as a note on the No. 1 pick and Young/Murray:
"No one knows who Atlanta is taking with the No. 1 pick (and The Athletic's Sam Vecenie reported he doesn't believe the Hawks know yet). However, as the Hawks debate how to reshape their team going forward, changes — but not a complete teardown — are expected. In particular, the Hawks are expected to trade one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, but not both. They'll keep one to build around.
Clint Capela is a popular trade target with the Grizzlies, Wizards, Pelicans and Bulls having expressed interest."
It seems likely that the Hawks are going to move Capela, maybe as likely as anyone on the roster. Even if the team does not select either Alex Sarr or Donovan Clingan with the No. 1 pick, it would still be likely that he is traded and Onyeka Okongwu becomes the full-time starting center. Okongwu could still be the starting center even if Sarr or Clingan is drafted.
There are obvious trade targets for the Hawks on each team. I have written about how the Pelicans and Hawks are perfect trade partners and each have something that the other needs. Atlanta could package Dejounte Murray and Capela to acquire Ingram or the Hawks could try to pry Herb Jones away from the Pelicans (highly doubt it, but they might try).
The Hawks could try to acquire Marcus Smart from Memphis. Smart is a streaky three-point shooter, but if he can stay healthy, I think he would be a nice complement to Trae Young, providing toughness and defense.
The only clear target on the Bulls would be Alex Caruso, but I highly doubt they move him in exchange for Capela. That could be part of a broader deal, but there is no one else on the Bulls that I think Atlanta would want, including Zach LaVine.
The Wizards are a tricky one. Would they trade future draft picks for Capela? There is not an immediate standout option that would interest the Hawks on Washington, at least someone the Wizards would want to actually part with.
Last week, I proposed a hypothetical three-team deal that involved Capela going to Memphis and Smart coming to Atlanta with Karl-Anthony Towns (pure speculation, nothing more).
Hawks Receive: Karl-Anthony Towns and Marcus Smart
Timberwolves receive- Dejounte Murray and Bogdan Bogdanovic
Grizzlies receive- Clint Capela and 2025 1st round pick via Sacramento (Protected 1-12)
The Minnesota Timberwolves may have just made the Western Conference Finals, but they may have a very important decision to make this offseason. The Timberwolves are going to be over the second apron next season if the team stays like it is and it has diminished trade assets due to trading for Rudy Gobert, who just won another Defensive Player Of The Year Award. That has led to some speculation that the Timberwolves could try to trade star forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns as a way to avoid the second apron and get some draft picks back potentially.
Though it is still unknown whether the Timberwolves might actually do this, it might be a smart idea for a team that already has Anthony Edwards. Sixth Man Of The Year Naz Reid is ready to step into Towns role as well, making a move even easier. If Minnesota does decide to move Towns, there will be plenty of suitors around the league due to Towns being one of the best offensive big men in the league.
If Minnesota does decide they want to move Towns, they could look to add a guard to take some pressure off of Anthony Edwards and Murray feels like he would fit in. He is a good defender and would help run the offense, while Bogdanovic and Mike Conley could come off the bench. The Timberwolves would need to find a backup big man if they made this trade though.
While Towns might be one of the most talented big men in the league, I am unsure about his fit on the Hawks due to his defensive concerns. Pairing a shaky defender like Towns with a shaky defender like Trae Young seems like it might not be the best idea, but there are other ways for Atlanta to try and cover that up. Young and Towns would be an elite offensive duo with Towns ability to stretch the floor being a huge addition to the team. A way Atlanta could try and cover up those defeciencies on defense would be to add a point of attack guard defender and draft either Alex Sarr or Donovan Clingan. One point of attack guard defender that might be available at the right price is Marcus Smart, the former defensive player of the year.
I don't know if Smart would actually be available, but there are things that the Grizzlies need as a team and he could become expendable if the right fit came along. The one area that Memphis needs more than anything is a rim protector and a rebounder, which explains the rumored interest in Capela.
If Atlanta really wanted to get the deal done, they could throw in the 1-12 protected pick Sacramento owes them to entice the Grizzles. If Memphis can't trade up for Clingan or if they can't get another center with a similar skillset (Jarrett Allen?), then they might turn to Capela.
Buckle up for an offseason of rumors surrounding the Hawks.