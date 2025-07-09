New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Herb Jones To Orlando, Jonathan Isaac and Picks To New Orleans
We are a little more than a week into free agency, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
New Orleans has had quite the offseason. They made a peculiar trade with the Wizards, sending out C.J. McCollum and Kelly Olynyk for Jordan Poole and Saddiq Bey, but it did not end there. After drafting Oklahoma point guard Jeremiah Fears with the No. 7 pick, they made the potentially disastrous trade with the Hawks, a trade that could cost them a premium pick next season. Are the Pelicans done making moves, or could players like Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, or Zion Williamson be moved for the right price?
Orlando got the offseason started with a massive trade for Desmond Bane, but they have been relatively quiet since. They signed Tyus Jones to a nice deal for next season, but this team could still use more shooting and another ball handler in the backcourt. They have plenty of size and defense, but they could use more ability on the offensive end. What kind of upgrades are out there?
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Jose Alvarado
Magic Receive: Herb Jones
Pelicans Receive: Jonathan Isaac, unprotected 2027 1st round pick swap (via ORL), 2029 2nd round pick (via ATL), 2030 2nd round pick (via ATL), unprotected 2031 1st round pick swap (via ORL), unprotected 2032 1st round round pick swap (via ORL), and a 2032 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Alvarado would be welcomed in Atlanta, as he played his college ball at Georgia Tech and fills a huge need for the Hawks. Atlanta needs another ball handler, and while Alvarado is not a traditional point guard, he does plenty of things the Hawks also need, not to mention he is on one of the best contracts in the NBA. With the additions of Poole and Fears, though, how much will he play in New Orleans? He is a pest on the defense, a good passer, and a good enough three-point shooter, so you can't leave him open. This would be a great get for Atlanta.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: They prefer other options than Alvarado. This seems like a great trade for Atlanta, but they may not value Alvarado and decide against making a move for him.
Why the Pelicans do this trade: They start reloading for the future. Jones is a valuable young player on a fantastic contract, but three pick swaps might be too good of an offer to turn down. New Orleans is not close to contending right now and getting an offer like this would help them continue to build their roster. Isaac is a quality backup who will raise the Pelicans defense, which will be important given that incoming rookies Jeremiah Fears and Derik Queen struggled mightily on that end as college players.
Why the Pelicans don't do this trade: Three first-round swaps is a lot, but Jones is an excellent two-way player on a cheap contract. He is the kind of player that they need as they continue to build this roster and given that New Orleans has a number of players who are a weak point on defense, having an elite perimeter defender is all the more important. Maybe if New Orleans decides to completely blow things up and move Jones, Murphy, and Williamson, they would move Jones, but it does not seem like they are at that point just yet. This trade makes them worse for 2026 and given the fact that the Hawks control the Pelicans' first-round pick.
Why the Magic do this deal: They use the rest of their draft pick assets to go all in on this season and are trying to make a run to the NBA Finals. Jones is the perfect player for the Orlando Magic. He is an elite on-ball defender and a high-level three-point shooter. Orlando has needed to upgrade its guard room, but they don't want to sacrifice their identity on the other end of the floor. Jones is as good of a perimeter defender as there is in the NBA, and the Magic would have a defense that is on par with the Oklahoma City Thunder. They move off of Isaac's contract and get a better contract with Jones.
Why the Magic don't do this deal: Three first-round swaps is a lot and considering the draft capital they sent to Memphis in the Desmond Bane deal and as good as Jones is, this might be a bit much for him.