Clippers vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
It’s been a nightmare season for the Los Angeles Clippers, and they have a tough road matchup on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks.
Atlanta, led by Jalen Johnson, is off to a 13-9 start this season even though Trae Young (knee) has missed most of the campaign. Johnson is playing at an All-Star level, dropping 41 points in an overtime win over Philly on Sunday and 29 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in a one-point loss to Detroit on Monday.
Now, he and the Hawks find themselves as home favorites in this matchup, though they are just 4-4 straight up at home this season.
The Clippers are on a five-game skid, falling to 2-9 on the road while posting the second-worst record in the Western Conference. Unless things turn around soon, the Clippers’ playoff hopes in a loaded West are in serious jeopardy.
Can they get on track on Wednesday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this interconference matchup.
Clippers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Clippers +3.5 (-115)
- Hawks -3.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Clippers: +136
- Hawks: -162
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Clippers vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Clippers record: 5-16
- Hawks record: 13-9
Clippers vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Clippers Injury Report
- Bradley Beal – out
- Chris Paul – out
- Derrick Jones Jr. – out
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Jordan Miller – questionable
- Jahmyl Telfort – available
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Nikola Djurisic – out
- Eli John Ndiaye – questionable
- Caleb Houstan – questionable
- Trae Young – out
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Asa Newell – available
- Jacob Toppin – out
Clippers vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson OVER 24.5 Points (-114)
Johnson has scored 29 or more points in three games in a row and 28 or more points in four of his last five heading into this matchup.
The Hawks star is averaging 23.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, and he’s taken on a huge scoring role with Trae Young out. With Porzingis out as well on Wednesday, Johnson should get all the shots he can handle against a Clippers defense that is 27th in the NBA in defensive rating.
Johnson has scored 25 or more points in eight of his last 10 games, averaging 25.9 points per game during that stretch.
Clippers vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Hawks are worth a bet at home:
Are the Atlanta Hawks undervalued at home on Wednesday night?
The Hawks are down Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis in this game against the Los Angeles Clippers, but they are still 13-9 this season and rank 15th in the NBA in net rating (+2.0) despite their All-Star guard missing most of the season.
The Clippers, on the other hand, are a disaster. Los Angeles is just 5-16 this season and has lost five in a row, falling to 2-9 on the road with a loss to the Miami Heat on Monday.
L.A. is also just 4-7 against the spread on the road with an average scoring margin of -10.7 in those games.
So, I think the Hawks should be closer to 5.5 or 6.5-point favorites in this game, especially since they’ve played well against inferior opponents, going 7-2 against teams that are under .500 this season.
The Clippers have a net rating of -6.3 this season (24th in the league), and I have a hard time trusting them to hang around with a Hawks team that seems bound for the playoffs in the East.
Pick: Hawks -3.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.