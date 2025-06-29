New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James Back to Cleveland, Hawks Get Elite Shooter
The next phase of the NBA offseason is on the way now that the NBA Draft has officially ended.
The Atlanta Hawks have had a busy week, getting Kristaps Porzingis in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, then having a big draft night. Atlanta completed a trade that sent the No. 13 pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of MIL or NOP) and the No. 23 pick in this year's draft, which they used on Georgia forward Asa Newell. The Hawks may not be done though. They still have three open roster spots, and one of the ways that they can go about filling those spots is through the $25.2 million trade exception that they created last summer when they dealt Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance, and a pair of first-round picks. The Hawks can acquire a player or players whose salary (or salaries) match the amount in the exception, and it does not add to their cap or luxury tax liabilities. This is a way for the Hawks to add a useful player or players to their roster while staying financially flexible. Who could that be? That remains unknown, but Atlanta could use some backcourt help, even if it opts to bring back Caris LeVert. Another ball handler and some shooting should be a priority for the Hawks.
There was a bit of interesting news this morning regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million dollar player option for the upcoming season according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James indeed was traded, there is one obvious destination.
The Cavaliers are the team that drafted James and he has gone back there after leaving before. Cleveland won a championship under James and he has led them to five appearances in the NBA Finals. If James is close to retiring, why not go home and give his hometown another championship? The Eastern Conference is weaker and James could lift the Cavaliers back to championship contention. Cleveland has had three straight disappointing playoff exits with the core of Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Darius Garland and might need to shake things up.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Max Strus
Lakers Receive: Jarrett Allen, De'Andre Hunter, Dean Wade, and a top-eight protected 2031 first round pick
Cavaliers Receive: LeBron James
Why the Hawks do this deal: The Hawks need shooting, and Strus is one of the best in the NBA. Not only do the Hawks need shooting, but they could use another small forward on the roster. Strus would come in and give the Hawks both of those things, and they could fit him into the massive $25.2 million trade exception that they have. Having shooters around Trae Young is a winning recipe and Strus would be one of the best that they can acquire.
Why the Hawks don't do this deal: Strus is not the strongest defender and Atlanta could likely land a better player with the trade exception.
Why the Lakers do this trade: While James is still an elite player, having Doncic and Reaves gives the Lakers a window into the future and James is the best chance they would have at landing assets to build around Doncic. Los Angeles badly needs a center and could use some depth to surround their two stars with. Allen would be a perfect fit for the Lakers around Doncic, Hunter can provide defense and shooting, while Wade is a nice bench piece. The pick could be valuable for the future in either a trade or to use.
Why the Lakers don't do this deal: It seems insane that the Lakers would trade James, even if it makes sense. Would the Lakers roster be better off without James? Is this the best return they could get for James? Also, he has a no-trade clause and will likely dictate where he would like to go.
Why the Cavaliers do this trade: This roster needs shaking up and why not bring back the greatest player in franchise history? James would combine with Mitchell, Mobley, and Garland to form the best lineup in the Eastern Conference and given the injuries to Jayson Tatum, Tyrese Haliburton, and Damian Lillard, this team becomes a heavy favorite in the East. Hunter is a negative value contract as well so moving off of it would be a plus.
Why the Cavaliers don't do this trade: If James is only going to play 1 or 2 more seasons, is it worth giving up a future pick, even if it is protected? Most would say yes, but it is a harder decision than you think. Does James want to come back to Cleveland?