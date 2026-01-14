LeBron James Addresses His Agent’s Austin Reaves Trade Comments

The Lakers beat the Hawks, 141-112, on Tuesday night to get back in the win column after a few tough losses. Afterwards, LeBron James took a moment to address comments made by his agent, Rich Paul, earlier in the week.

On Monday a new episode of Paul’s podcast with Max Kellerman titled Game Over was released. In that episode Paul made the case for the Lakers to consider trading Austin Reaves to the Grizzlies in exchange for Jaren Jackson Jr. It was part of a thought exercise about how Los Angeles could improve the team’s defense ahead of the trade deadline but nevertheless was notable enough to make waves in the NBA world. How often does a star player’s agent suggest his teammate get traded in a public forum like that, especially an agent of Paul’s notoriety?

James distanced himself from the comments following Tuesday’s win. He told ESPN that Paul is “his own man” and his thoughts are not a “reflection” of how James feels about anything.

“I think you all know by now, Rich is his own man and what Rich says is not a direct reflection of me and how I feel,” the Lakers superstar said. “And I hope people know that. I hope people know that and if they're not sensible to know that, then I don't know what to tell them.”

Paul launched the podcast alongside Kellerman in December. It’s one of the agent’s many ventures in addition to representing professional athletes as CEO of the Klutch Sports agency. James said he did not consult with his agent about the decision to start Game Over, nor do they discuss potential topics Paul might hit from episode to episode.

“Rich, that's what he's doing. That's his whole thing. That's what he's doing. That's what he's talking about, but I have zero conversations about what his topics are going to be or what they are going to talk about. He is his own man and that is his platform.”

Finally, James was sure to note the comments from Paul haven’t caused any problems between him and Reaves. Furthermore, the superstar stated he hoped Reaves’s camp realizes what Paul says is not what James thinks.

“AR knows how I feel about him,” he said. “All you got to do is look at us on the bench. Me and AR talk every single day. So, AR knows how I feel about him and I hope AR—or his camp—don't look at me and think this is words from me are coming through Rich.



“Rich has his perspective of what he sees, I have my perspective. I'm a grown man, he's a grown man and I think people should realize that grown men can say whatever the f--- they want to say and it shouldn't reflect somebody else is saying it.”

Some strong thoughts from the Lakers star. Clearly he feels it’s common sense to understand Paul does not speak for him when it comes to his podcast segments. Still, antennas will perk up whenever the agent for the most famous basketball player in the world decides to opine on what his team should do and what teammates of his should be traded.

James had 31 points on 12-for-20 shooting against Atlanta, while Reaves remains sidelined due to a calf strain. Perhaps by the time he returns this off-court distraction will have died down for the Lakers.

