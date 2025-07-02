New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to San Antonio, Devin Vassell To The Lakers
We are a couple of days into free agency and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
One week after trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings tonight. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward or another ball-handler.
There was a bit of interesting news this week regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. What about the San Antonio Spurs?
The Spurs stayed out of the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, but it might be harder to do this for James. James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. Would the Spurs be one of them?
San Antonio has Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and recent No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper to build around, but they have other salaries they can move around if they wanted to make a big move. If James asked to go to San Antonio, they have enough ammo to go get him but keep flexibility for if Giannis Antetokounmpo were to want out of Milwaukee.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Gabe Vincent
Spurs Receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
Lakers Receive: Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and a 2026 first round pick swap (Most favorable of SA or ATL)
Why the Hawks do this trade: Vincent is a solid depth player who is on an expiring contract. The Hawks don't have a definite answer to backup Trae Young, and the duties could be split between Kobe Bufkin, Luke Kennard, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but Vincent gives them more optionality at the position. He has had previous playoff success with the Miami Heat (despite the Lakers' tenure being subpar). Vincent shot 35.3% from three last season and could even play in lineups with Young. His defense is solid, and his contract runs out at the end of the year, giving the Hawks flexibility next offseason if he does not play well.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: Vincent could not carry over his strong play from Miami to L.A. and was not an effective player for the Lakers for most of his time there. Even on an expiring deal, do the Hawks want his deal on their books?
Why the Spurs do this deal: They become a better team without having to give up too many assets. James would make the Spurs instant contenders in the Western Conference, which is going to be as tough as ever next season. A lineup of Fox, Castle, James, Barnes, and Wembanyama is a playoff team at worst. If another star player becomes available, the Spurs still have plenty of draft picks and young players to do a deal.
Why the Spurs don't do this deal: They were not willing to give up much for Kevin Durant, will they be for James? It is a fair question, and the bench depth would still be a big question mark if they did this deal. If they did this, they would have fewer assets to make a deal for Antetokounmpo.
Why the Lakers do this trade: This might seem like a light return for James, but if he wants to go to San Antonio, this is not a bad haul. Vassell and Johnson are solid role players around Doncic and Reaves while giving them future flexibility. They get an extra draft pick to use in a potential trade for a center or roster depth.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: With James having a no-trade clause, the Lakers don't have a ton of leverage in terms of the assets they might get back, but if they don't like this package from the Spurs, they could just elect to keep James and see what happens. Would they risk James being upset?