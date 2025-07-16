New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends LeBron James to the Knicks, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart To The Lakers
While there are still some notable restricted free agents out there, the NBA free agency period has settled down for now, and the landscape for the NBA is starting to take shape for next season.
After trading for Kristaps Porzingis and drafting Asa Newell, Atlanta reached a pair of huge free agent signings on the first day of the free agency period. The Hawks signed Wolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal in a sign and trade that sent a 2027 2nd-round pick (via CLE) to the Wolves. Then, the Hawks signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Not only that, but they got an unprotected first-round pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in a draft-night trade. Given the massive injuries in the Eastern Conference next season, it seems that the Atlanta Hawks are going for it and making moves to put themselves in position to contend. One area they could still use some depth is at small forward, a third center. or another ball-handler. They have two roster spots remaining after signing last year's second-round pick Nikola Durisic to a standard contract.
There was a bit of interesting news at the start of free agency regarding LeBron James and the Lakers. James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the upcoming season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, but some of the quotes that came from Charania's story left the impression that a trade could be possible for James and the Lakers.
The rumors have not stopped since then. It has been the main topic in the league, but there has not been any traction on any potential James trade right now.
It seems far-fetched, and let me be clear, I don't think the Lakers move James, but this at least opens the door to the possibility. It is not the worst idea either. James would have suitors, even with his enormous salary, and the Lakers can continue to build around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. This would also give the Lakers more room to sign Reaves to an extension.
If James is traded, the list of teams that are ready to compete for a title now is small, but there are options out there. James does have a no-trade clause, but there are certainly some teams he might be open to joining. Would the Knicks be one of them?
The Knicks hired Mike Brown to be their new head coach and made some good bench moves to give them depth, signing Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele. They have one of the best starting lineups in the NBA, but they had their flaws last season. While it seems unlikely, the Knicks have been mentioned as a possibility for James if they want to pursue him.
So how about a trade where each of these teams tries to fill a need?
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Hawks Receive: Maxi Kleber
Lakers Receive: Josh Hart and OG Anunoby
Knicks Receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
Why the Hawks do this trade: The Hawks get another PF/C who can come off the bench and even be a backup center option for when Kristaps Porzingis has to be out. Kleber is a solid shooter, shooting 35.4% from three for his career and giving Atlanta more size. He is on an expiring deal and the Hawks are not moving anything to acquire him.
Why the Hawks don't do this trade: A few reasons. This would put the Hawks in the luxury tax, something they have not done. Atlanta could pay the tax, especially since this appears to be a year they are going for it in terms of competing in the Eastern Conference, but I will believe it when I see it. The other main reason is that Kleber is often injured, which might not be ideal given Porzingis and his injury history. Kleber did not play for the Lakers after coming over in the Luka Doncic trade.
Why the Knicks do this trade: If they think James is an upgrade over Anunoby and that they can replace Hart's production on both ends, they make this trade. The Knicks are all in to try and win a championship and if they think they can upgrade any part of their roster, they should probably look into making a move.
Why the Knicks don't do this trade: They shrink their window by a lot, and I am not sure they are actually better. Anunoby is a far better defender than James at this stage in their careers, and the Knicks' defense would be getting worse with James, which is not ideal considering they have Brunson and Towns with defensive issues already. Hart provides energy and rebounding that nobody else on the roster can really replicate. While they would still be good and playing in a weak Eastern Conference, they might be worse.
Why the Lakers do this trade: They get two nice players to put around Doncic and Reaves. They make the Lakers' defense better and would fit well next to those two players. They get younger and move off the Kleber contract.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: If they think they are more of a contender with James, then they should keep him.