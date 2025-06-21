New Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal Sends Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson to Lakers, Hawks Get Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the basketball world by swapping Anthony Davis out for Luka Doncic at this year's trade deadline. Now, they need to fill the gaping hole they left at center before trying to win a championship with a Luka-LeBron duo in 2025-26.
It's hard to overstate the Lakers having a massive need at center. Their first-round loss to the Timberwolves showed that a center rotation of Jaxson Hayes, Alex Len and Dorian Finney-Smith is not sufficient to make it through multiple series of playoff basketball. However, rather than swapping out Austin Reaves for a center as trade rumors would suggest, the Lakers might be able to entice two new additions to their frontcourt by sacrificing their remaining draft capital and re-working their starting lineup.
Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has been a very popular target for the Lakers and it's easy to see why the Nets might be interested in dealing him. They have a staggering $123.8 million dollars of cap space below the luxury tax line and a boatload of draft picks to use as they embark on a rebuild. However, Claxton hasn't proven that he should be a long-term building block for Brooklyn and they could get significant draft capital from a contender who needs center help. Ditto Cam Johnson, who had a great season for the Nets that went to waste because the team wasn't designed to be particularly good in 2024-25.
Because the Lakers are working under tight salary cap constraints this summer, it would make sense to include a third team in the deal. The Hawks could be that third team. Atlanta has a ton of financial flexibility this summer, which they can use to address their needs at interior defense, front court depth, shooting, and maybe a backup lead guard/ball handler. NBA insider Marc Stein has already reported that Atlanta could also look to be facilitators this summer in the trade market due to their financial flexibility, depending on if the team brings back any of Caris LeVert, Clint Capela, or Larry Nance.
Given the needs of all three teams, what would a trade between them look like? Here is one possible framework for a deal.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks or any other teams should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Hawks Receive: Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Nic Claxton, Cam Johnson, Georges Niang, 2029 2nd round pick (via CLE, from ATL)
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Terance Mann, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, 2027 2nd round pick (via CLE, from ATL), 2028 1st round pick swap (via LAL), 2031 1st round pick (via LAL, top-3 protected), 2031 2nd round pick (via ATL)
Why the Hawks would do this deal: Hachimura can fit into Jalen Johnson's spot in the starting lineup in case of injuries and brings an interesting wrinkle to Atlanta's rotation because he can also play the five in small-ball lineups, plus he allows the team to play Zaccharie Risacher as a sixth man. He averaged 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds on 41.3% shooting from deep while taking 4.2 attempts per game. Hachimura performed well in the Lakers' series against the Timberwolves despite playing against a massive lineup. There's reason to believe he can help Atlanta make a push for the playoffs. He's also an expiring contract, so there's little risk if the deal doesn't work out.
Why the Hawks would not do this deal: Hachimura is an expiring contract and is likely going to get a raise next summer. Are the Hawks willing to part with multiple players and second-round picks for him, knowing that? He would upgrade their bench, but it might be very expensive next summer.
Why the Lakers do this deal: Los Angeles loads up for another title run. A lineup of Doncic, Reaves, James, Johnson, and Claxton instantly makes the Lakers title contenders, and even when James eventually retires, the other four can still be the Lakers' core. Niang is a solid veteran addition who can shoot the ball well and is not on a long-term contract.
Why the Lakers don't do this trade: This would be an expensive deal for the Lakers in terms of draft capital. The bench would still have a fair amount of questions as well, with Dorian Finney-Smith, Niang, and Dalton Knecht being the only real options as depth. Los Angeles could still make some other moves, but they would not be a super deep team.
Why the Nets do this trade: They acquire more draft capital and assets. Johnson and Claxton might not fit with the Nets current timeline and Brooklyn can continue their rebuild with some valuable picks. Vincent and Kleber are expiring deals and while Mann and Vanderbilt are not great contracts, Brooklyn is going to be trying to tank and it does not matter. Their deals will come off the books by the time Brooklyn is ready to contend.
Why the Nets don't do this trade: This is a pretty good haul for Johnson and Claxton, but there is a chance that they could get another team to pony up more for them. There are no young players coming back in the deal either for the Nets, but the Brooklyn is armed with four first round picks this year.