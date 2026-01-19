Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Jalen Duren, Jalen Johnson, Jimmy Butler, More)

Monday’s NBA action kicks off early as the league honors the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 19.

There are nine games in action, starting with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Atlanta Hawks at 1 p.m. EST.

Here’s a quick look at the full slate for Monday:

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks (1 p.m. EST)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2:30 p.m. EST)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards (3 p.m. EST)

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks (5 p.m. EST)

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs (5 p.m. EST)

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. EST)

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. EST)

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons (8 p.m. EST)

Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors (10 p.m. EST)

With so many terrific games set to take place, including three on national television, I’m eyeing several player props for the day’s action.

One of my favorite bets is for Jalen Duren in the Boston Celtics-Detroit Pistons matchup, but there are also players like Jimmy Butler and Keldon Johnson to consider on Monday.

Let’s jump into a breakdown of each pick – including the latest odds – for one of the best days in the NBA.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 19

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

John Collins OVER 20.5 Points and Rebounds (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins has missed the last two games with a groin injury, but he's listed as available for Monday afternoon's matchup with Washington.

Prior to that, Collins was having a big month of January, averaging 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game. For the season, he's averaging 13.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from 3.

Collins should have an expanded offensive role with Kawhi Leonard (knee) out, and this is a great matchup all around for the veteran forward. Washington ranks dead last in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and it is 29th in the league in defensive rating.

While Collins did not dress in the Clippers' win over Washington earlier this month, the team did score 119 points in that game. I expect Collins to put together a big game in place of Leonard on Monday.

Jimmy Butler OVER 0.5 3-Pointers Made (-182)

This season, Butler is shooting 38.1 percent from beyond the arc on 2.3 attempts per game, but he's made at least one shot from deep in 20 of his 37 games.

The Golden State Warriors star has made a 3-pointer in six of his seven appearances in January, attempting at least two shots from beyond the arc in six of those games as well.

While this isn't a typical area to target Butler, I do think this is a good matchup against a Miami team that is 21st in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game. The Heat play at a fast pace, so there should be a ton of possessions on both sides in this matchup.

Butlers' familiarity with the Heat may also help him in this game, as Miami is likely willing to give the star forward more jumpers since he's not known to be a volume 3-point shooter.

Keldon Johnson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-110)

San Antonio Spurs wing Keldon Johnson has seen his role expand in recent games with Devin Vassell (out on Monday) sidelined.

Johnson has knocked down multiple shots from beyond the arc in five of his last seven games and six of his nine games this month, and he’s shooting 42.0 percent from deep for the season.

On Monday, Johnson has a cupcake matchup against the Utah Jazz, who rank:

30th in defensive rating

30th in opponent 3s made per game

29th in opponent 3-point percentage

Back on Dec. 27, Johnson shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc against the Jazz, and I think he’s criminally undervalued with this prop set at 1.5 on Monday night.

Jalen Duren OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-115)

Detroit Pistons big man Jalen Duren recently returned from an injury and has played limited minutes in the last two games.

Despite that, he’s still pulled down 18 and eight boards in those matchups, and I like him against a Boston Celtics team that has struggled a bit on the defensive glass this season. Boston is just 22nd in the NBA in defensive rebound percentage, and Duren has pulled down 18, 16 and three boards in his three matchups with Boston.

He did have four fouls in the three-rebound game, Duren’s rebounding can fluctuate, which makes this prop a little volatile. Still, the big man is averaging 10.8 rebounds on 20.8 rebound chances per game, giving him a terrific floor when it comes to this prop.

I think he has another double-digit rebound game against Boston on Monday.

Jalen Johnson UNDER 17.5 Rebounds and Assists (-104)

Atlanta Hawks star Jalen Johnson has struggled with his shot as of late, and I think he’s a player to fade in his rebounds and assists prop as well on Monday.

The Hawks are struggling to adjust since trading Trae Young for Corey Kispert and C.J. McCollum, losing three games in a row while failing to crack 110 points in two of those matchups.

Johnson, who is averaging 10.1 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game this season, has been held to six or fewer assists in every game since the trade while failing to clear this line in all four games. On top of that, he has just two games this month with 18 or more rebounds and assists.

As the Hawks try to figure out how their new rotation/offense works, Johnson is apparently a risky prop target with his playmaking role diminishing this month.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

