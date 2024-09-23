New Three-Team Trade Proposal Helps Fix Knicks Center Problem, Hawks add Young Shooter
The New York Knicks made one of the biggest moves of the NBA offseason when they traded a hefty price of draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in in exchance for Mikal Bridges. The Knicks are gunning for a chance at a championship, but there has been one weakness on their team and that is the center position. Isaiah Hartenstein left for the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency and Mitchell Robinson is still battling injury problems, leaving them with Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims left at the positon. The Knicks got worse news about Robinson today. According to Knicks reporter Ian Begley, Robinson will not be ready for the start of the season and the target return date is is either December or January.
Are the Knicks going to go into the season with starting either Achiuwa or Sims or could they try and play Julius Randle at center? They could try and make a trade for a center and that leads me to this three-team trade proposal.
It should be noted that this is just a speculative and fun exercise to see what kind of moves can be made, not what I think the Hawks should do or will do. That is all.
Atlanta Receives: Nick Smith Jr
Charlotte Receives: Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, and Garrison Matthews
New York Receives: Nick Richards
Why Atlanta does this trade- While Matthews is a really good shooter, Nick Smith Jr is younger and shot 43% from three in his rookie season a year ago. Smith Jr played in 51 games, averaging 14 MPG. The Hawks get a younger shooter and stay under the luxury tax.
Why Atlanta does not do this trade- They prefer Matthews. It is simple as that. The Hawks need shooting and Matthews was really good a year ago and on a cheap contract. He might not get a ton of minutes, but he might be more proven and liked by this coaching staff. It might not end up being a huge upgrade.
Why New York does this trade: With this news, they really need a center. Achiuwa is ok at best and Sims might not be ready for a large role. This team is gunning for a title and does not want to leave anything to chance. Begley did mention Richards as a candidate to watch when it comes to trade targets for the Knicks and he is on a good contract. He would be a good upgrade over what they currently have.
Why New York does not do this trade: McBride is pretty good and I don't think the Knicks will want to trade him unless it is for a better player (no offense to Richards). They just drafted Kolek and Tom Thibodeau reportedly really likes him. Richards might not be enough of an upgrade to move both of those guys.
Why Charlotte does this trade: They get two promising young guards and a good shooter in Matthews in return. This team could use depth and both McBride and Kolek could provide it.
Why Charlotte does not do this trade: Richards is pretty solid and starting center Mark Williams is injury prone. If they trade Richards and Williams, who is the backup center? Would they go small and play Grant Williams at the five? Would it be Taj Gibson? That would be a risky move for the Hornets.