New B/R Trade Proposal Sends Dejounte Murray to Orlando For A Package Of Players and A First Round Pick
The offseason came early for the Atlanta Hawks this year. After a frustrating season that was filled with injuries and a disappointing record, the Hawks are going to be one of the interesting teams to follow this offseason. Most around the NBA expect the Hawks to breakup the backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, but which one they trade is still up for debate.
Whoever they decide to trade, the teams that would be interested are going to overlap. I have written before that one of the teams that makes the most sense for the Hawks to have as a trade partner is the Orlando Magic. The Magic have had a really good season, led by their elite defense, but they have a really big need at the point guard position. Orlando has just an average offense, but they could really change their fortunes if they coul get a talented point guard.
Not only does Orlando need a point guard, but they have trade assets that the Hawks want. Orlando has defensive guards and forwards that would be appealing to them if they moved Murray and kept adding pieces around Trae Young.
In a new trade proposal from Bleacher Report NBA Analyst Dan Favale, Atlanta is sending Murray to Orlando in exchage for Anthony Black (last year's first round pick for the Magic), Jonathan Isaac, and the No. 18 pick in this year's draft.
Here is what Favale had to say about the trade proposal:
"One of Murray or Trae Young has to go for the Hawks. The latter should yield more value but is also much more likely to send Atlanta into a full-tilt rebuild—something it won't be too keen on with San Antonio controlling its draft picks in 2025, 2026 (swap), and 2027.
This return helps preserve the Hawks' immediate aspirations while ratcheting up its defensive personnel.
Black remains an offensive project who must prove he can bang in jumpers. His 39.4 percent clip from threes this year came on just 94 attempts, making it tough to buy—particularly when he shot 61.3 percent at the charity stripe. But he's already a defensive terror, someone who expertly navigates the floor, fights like hell on screens and can check the opposition's best backcourt player no matter who it might be.
Isaac is forever a health risk whose minutes must be managed. That's fine. He's entering the final year of his deal (it's currently nonguaranteed), and Atlanta could use 15 to 20 minutes per game of Defensive Player of the Year-type energy.
The No. 18 pick pairs nicely with the Hawks' 10th overall selection. Perhaps they can move up the draft (if this trade is completed in time). Failing that, they'll have two youngsters on cost-controlled deals—a not insignificant resource given they're currently in the tax for next season and knowing Jalen Johnson will be on a mega deal in 2025-26.
Orlando should pounce at the opportunity to acquire Murray. He isn't a caps-lock SHOOTER, but he does upgrade the offense's spacing from Black and free-agent-to-be Markelle Fultz Plus, the Magic need some semblance of a game manager. Murray isn't the niftiest floor general, but positionally average orchestration goes a long way when Paolo Banchero is #YourGuy.
Getting in on the ground floor of Murray's four-year, $114.1 million deal is equally valuable. Orlando has to start thinking about second contracts for Banchero and the extension-eligible Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs. Murray's below-market pact should make it easier to re-invest in the current core. And better still, this package neither exhausts the Magic's asset stores nor nukes their capacity to carve out more than $50 million in cap space (if they so choose).
I think this would be a fair return for the Hawks. Though it is unlikely, Atlanta should try to push to include Jalen Suggs in the deal over Anthony Black, though I doubt Orlando wants to give up both Suggs and Isaac.
Black would give the Hawks a point of attack defender that they need and Isaac is one of the best defensive players in the NBA, though he has injury concerns. If Atlanta trades Murray, they need to prioritize defensive players to help put around Young. This would be a solid trade and also give them two first round picks.