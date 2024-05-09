New Trade Proposal Sends Dejounte Murray to Golden State To Team Up With Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors have not been mentioned very much as a potential team that could look to trade for Dejounte Murray, but maybe they should be. Golden State went down in disappointing fashion in the NBA's play-in tournament and there is a lot of doubt over whether the core of the Warriors dynasty (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green) can still contend for NBA titles. Will Golden State just keep that core together until they retire or will they try to shake things up and make one more run at the title? If they try to trade for someone who could they target?
Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz thinks that the Warriors should take a look at acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks.
Golden State Warriors Receive: PG Dejounte Murray
Atlanta Hawks Receive: F Jonathan Kuminga, SG Moses Moody, G Gary Payton II, 2025 first-round pick (unprotected)
"The Warriors should be operating like a desperate team this offseason after finishing 10th in the West and missing the playoffs.
Stephen Curry still has a few prime years left in which he can be the alpha scorer of a team, but he'll need some more help running the offense and putting the ball in the basket.
A Curry-Murray backcourt is both compatible and fun to say. The latter would function as the point guard in this scenario on offense while defending the opponent's shooting guard. He averaged 21.1 points and 9.2 assists as the lead guard with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021-22.
Curry would still get to defend the smaller backcourt opponent and focus more on shooting (always a good thing for him) and less on making plays for others. Klay Thompson can still serve as the team's starting small forward if he re-signs, which may be best as he enters his age-34 season.
Giving up some of the young talent is necessary to get an All-Star talent like Murray, and the Warriors still get to keep Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Atlanta retools the roster around Trae Young with big, two-way wings as the Hawks get younger and more athletic overall. The Warriors' first-round pick next season could become quite valuable if Curry, Draymond Green and others continue to show their age."
This feels like a trade that the Hawks should consider, though I question whether the Warriors will want to give all of that up for Murray. Murray is a good player, but Kuminga showed huge strides last season and is a younger player than Murray. Kuminga could lead the next iteration of the Warriors after this core is done. Moody has flashed at times, but has been inconsistent. Payton is a defensive stalwart when healthy and that unprotected pick would give Atlanta a draft selection in 2025, something they don't currently have. If Golden State does not play well and misses the playoffs because of their age, Atlanta could have a very valuable pick in what is considered to be a strong draft.
Atlanta seems like they are going to be making moves this offseason, but Golden State is less certain. They could end up being a sneaky team to watch for star players.