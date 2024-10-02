Notes and Quotes From Day Two of Atlanta Hawks 2024-2025 Training Camp
It was day two of Atlanta Hawks Training Camp today and the season is starting to inch closer and closer. Atlanta is going to face the Indiana Pacers in a preseason game next week and that will be the first time that we have seen a lot of the new faces on this Hawks team.
After practice today, head coach Quin Snyder and two of the newest Atlanta Hawks, Dyson Daniels and Dominick Barlow, all spoke with the media. Here were some notable quotes from those media sessions.
- Daniels comes to the Hawks and hopes to be able to fix their perimeter defense, but Snyder thinks there is more to his game than just defense and he talked about his offensive game today:
"Well I think in addition to his ability to guard the ball and guard off the ball with his size and length, he's got an excellent feel for the game. You know, trying to assign him a position I think is is a mistake because he has a feel for the game, whether he's handling it, passing, cutting. There's a lot of things that he can do. So the versatility is not just defensively, it is offensively as well."
- Snyder also talked about how Dominick Barlow is fitting in with the team, especially on offense:
"You know, Trae has the ability to help train his teammates and you know when you're incentivized in that way someone like Dominick, he's quick you know and he's got a quick mind in addition to being, you know, having fast twitch, so any time, you know, you get a player like that that kind of simulates, makes your practices better, and he's someone, you know, from the developmental side that it's fun to see those guys, he's been in the gym, he's working, and you know, whether it's his offense or his defense or what he does to the collective, it's really good to have."
- Speaking of Daniels, he talked about what he can bring on the offensive end of the floor today:
"Yeah, I think playing off guys like Trae, you know, being that kind of secondary playmaker, being able to, you know, play off his gravity, you know, when he's got the ball, a lot of defense is going to be counted to him, so once he gets rid of it, it's being able to make quick decisions, get downhill, and shoot the ball, you know, kind of just, you know, filling the gaps and playing my role. I think, You know, make winning plays as well. You're gonna crush the offensive glass and they're getting offensive rebounds, tipping the ball out, you know, whatever it takes. But playing off a guy like Trae, especially, this is about making quick decisions when he gets rid of it."
- Barlow might be on a two-way contract, but he did talk about how he envisioned himself fitting in with the team:
"Yeah, just do a lot of little things, just screen hard and roll, I've been able to get that shot in the corner, I mean just guard it, I think it's going to be my way to get on the court"
Atlanta resumes training camp tomorrow.