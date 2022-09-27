Sportsbook Gives Hawks High Odds of Winning Eastern Conference

Skip to main content
Oddsmakers Doubt Atlanta Hawks Potential

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SI Sportsbook provided the odds for the Atlanta Hawks representing the Eastern Conference in the 2023 NBA Finals.
The Atlanta Hawks had one of the most productive offseasons of any team in the NBA. The organization revamped its roster and tweaked the coaching staff to better compete in the upcoming season.

Unfortunately, so did most other teams. The NBA is in a constant arms race to compete for the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Despite all of the hard work from the front office, oddsmakers are still dubious of the Hawks' potential.

SI Sportsbook currently gives the Hawks +2200 odds of winning the Eastern Conference Championship. That is the eighth-best odds in the conference. 

Teams ahead of the Hawks include the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Toronto Raptors. 

Trae Young waves to fans after a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trae Young waves to fans after defeating Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.

Of course, the odds are to win the Eastern Conferencenot necessarily a prediction of playoff seeding. However, if all holds, that would mean the Hawks would once again find themselves in the Play-In Tournament.

The Hawks should not worry about oddsmakers, columnists, or anyone else in the punditry. Games are played on the court, not on paper. But the high odds facing the Hawks are another reminder of the work they must do to return to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Hawks first preseason game is on October 6, and they kick off the regular season on October 19. It is sure to be another exciting season in Atlanta, so stay locked into AllHawks.com all year long.

