Recapping First Two Days of Atlanta Hawks Training Camp

The first two days of training camp are in the books for the Atlanta Hawks. Today, players and coaches are on a team retreat. Tomorrow, the players get a well-deserved day off.

If Friday's Media Day felt like the first day of school, then this past weekend had to feel like exam week. The Hawks started training camp with consecutive two-a-days. Head coach Nate McMillan has made no secret about his desire to improve the team's overall conditioning.

McMillan put players through a conditioning test, which every player passed. Onyeka Okongwu said about the practice, "It was definitely intense. It was a little tiring, but we push through it." As for the conditioning test, "I did well. I can run now. I can run. So there were no problems there."

On Sunday, the entire team was back on the court at Emory Sports Medicine Complex for another two-a-day. John Collins said, "I feel like coach has turned up the intensity a little bit. He just wants us to have a successful year.

In addition to scrimmaging and running through the drills, the team hit the weight room. The players wrapped up the weekend with stretches rather than their usual shooting practice.

Fans can get in on the action Wednesday night by attending the Open Practice held at State Farm Arena. Stay locked into AllHawks.com all season long as we keep you updated on your Atlanta Hawks.

Recommended For You

Legendary NYC Rapper Wears Trae Young Jersey

Clint Capela: DPOY Candidate