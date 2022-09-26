Legendary New York Rapper Wears Trae Young Jersey

New York Knicks fans keep taking losses from Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Ever since the Hawks eliminated the Knicks in a gentleman's sweep during the first round of the 2021 Eastern Conference Playoffs, the downtrodden fanbase has been obsessed with Young.

We have seen New Yorkers chant "**** Trae Young" at concerts, baseball games, and wrestling matches. But there might be no coming back from the latest chapter of the rivalry.

Legendary New York City rapper Nas recently wore a No. 11 Hawks jersey during a concert and shared the picture on Instagram. The caption read, "NY STATE OF MIND TOUR." Hawks fans immediately descended onto the post as if they were actual birds. Even Young left a comment, the 'salute' emoji.

The word legend gets tossed around a lot these days, but the Illmatic rapper really lives up to the billing. Seeing such an important representative of New York City, specifically Queensbridge, wearing a Hawks jersey had to be shocking to Knicks fans. Spike Lee has not responded to our request for comments at this time.

All jokes aside, Young has spoken about his rivalry with New Yorkers twice this past summer. Once on JJ Redick's podcast and on former NBA player Stacey King's show. As always, the 24-year-old keeps everything in perspective.

The Hawks play the Knicks four times this season. Mark your calendars for road games on Nov. 2 and Dec. 7 and home games on Jan. 20 and Feb. 15. Stick with AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and interviews.

Recommended For You

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Ten Biggest Celebrities That Attended Hawks Games