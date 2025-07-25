Report: Atlanta Hawks Had Trade Discussions for Marcus Smart Before He Signed With Lakers
While the NBA offseason has slowed down considerably, one notable move recently was the Washington Wizards buying out Marcus Smart's contract and him signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. Before he was bought out, though, Smart was drawing plenty of interest from other teams around the league, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. One of the teams that Fischer mentioned as having interest in trading for Smart was the Atlanta Hawks, who have been one of the most active teams in the NBA this offseason. The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks were the other teams reportedly interested in making a trade for Smart.
First, Fischer does not state the level of interest the Hawks had. Making a trade for Smart would have been a nice idea for this Hawks roster, but what were the Wizards wanting in return? That is something that we may never know, but it does seem like this was something that the Hawks talked about.
Atlanta currently has one open roster spot after their recent moves to sign former second round pick Nikola Durisic and former Magic forward Caleb Houstan.
There has arguably not been a team that has improved more in this NBA offseason than the Atlanta Hawks.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. In return, the Hawks acquired an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable between New Orleans and Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection
That is a pretty good offseason isn't it?
What would be the best word to describe the Hawks offseason? Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes gave it a shot:
Atlanta Hawks: Giddy
"Maybe this isn't the absolute best word to describe the Atlanta Hawks' entire offseason, but it definitely captures how they must have felt when the New Orleans Pelicans gifted them a 2026 first-rounder with high-lottery upside.
The deal Atlanta swung on draft night, sending No. 13 to the New Orleans Pelicans for No. 23 and an unprotected 2026 first-round pick (most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee), was the most lopsided of the offseason. Combined with several acquisitions that could put the Hawks in the mix for a top-four spot in a wide-open East, Trae Young and Co. should be feeling pretty good about themselves.
Newcomers Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luke Kennard will combine with 2024-25 starters Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu to give Atlanta a fantastic eight-man rotation. This group has elite shot creation, rangy defense, premium shooting and no shortage of versatility.
The Hawks might be chuckling their way to 50-plus wins with this remade rotation."
If they can stay healthy, which might be their biggest question mark, this team should be firmly in the mix for a top four seed in the East and perhaps more.