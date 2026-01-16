Steve Kerr Addresses Relationship With Jonathan Kuminga Amid Trade Demand Reports

As Jonathan Kuminga’s contract restrictions lifted on Thursday and he became eligible for a trade, the 23-year-old Warriors forward reportedly demanded—not just requested—a trade from Golden State.

The “demand” comes as Kuminga has not played in a game for the Warriors since Dec. 18. Kuminga has been seeking a greater role, and since he has not found that with the Warriors—let alone playing time at all these days—he’s reportedly looking to be traded.

Not only did ESPN’s Shams Charania report that Kuminga demanded a trade, he also said that the relationship between Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr is “fractured beyond repair.”

Kerr addressed the reports surrounding Kuminga later before the Warriors’ game against the Knicks. He said, “Our relationship is fine. There’s not a whole lot I can say about the other stuff. It is what it is. Difficult situation for everybody, part of this league, part of the job. We just keep moving forward.”

"Our relationship is fine... is what it is. Difficult situation for everybody."



"None of your business. We talked this morning and that's all private."



"There won't be a distraction."



Steve Kerr's opening remarks on Jonathan Kuminga after his trade request this morning. pic.twitter.com/mYAyTn3nYO — KNBR (@KNBR) January 16, 2026

Kerr acknowledged that he spoke to Kuminga on Thursday morning but kept their conversations private and avoided delving into specifics.

“It won’t be a distraction,” Kerr said of the situation. “Jonathan is a great young guy. His teammates like him. He’s handling himself well. There won’t be a distraction.”

The Warriors have until the Feb. 5 trade deadline to try and get a trade done with Kuminga midseason, though it is yet to be seen if they will follow through on moving their disgruntled forward. If the Warriors do not trade Kuminga by the deadline, they will instead have a chance to move on from him in the summer.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated