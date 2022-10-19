Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Preview

Preview

The Atlanta Hawks ended their 2021-22 regular season with a win in Houston over the Rockets. Tonight the two interconference foes tip off the 2022-23 regular season in State Farm Arena.

While the Rockets spent the summer rebuilding, the Hawks were busy reloading. Following a disappointing season, Atlanta's front office revamped the roster to make it more versatile and defensive-minded.

The Hawks split their four preseason games. However, now wins and losses actually matter. We will finally get to see head coach Nate McMillan's true rotation and how he plans to use Trae Young and Dejounte Murray together and at staggered times.

After stumbling out of the gates last year, the Hawks have no excuse for a slow start in this campaign. Not only should they defeat the rebuilding Rockets, but they should look good doing it.

Injury Report

The Rockets' injury report lists TyTy Washington Jr. (sprained knee) and Jae'Sean Tate (ankle).

The Hawks' injury report only lists one player. Bogdan Bogdanovic is still rehabilitating from the right knee surgery he underwent in May. Trae Young missed practice yesterday with an illness but is expected to play.

Odds

Spread: Hawks (-9.5)

Over/Under Point Total: 233.5

Money Line: Hawks (-500) Rockets (+375)

*Odds provided by SI Sportsbook

Television, Radio, Streaming

Location: State Farm Arena

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Radio: 92.9 FM The Game

Network: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Click here for fuboTV free trial!

Uniforms

The Atlanta Hawks will wear their Icon Edition uniforms (red). The Houston Rockets will wear their Statement Edition uniforms (black).

Recommended For You

Hawks 2022-23 Season Predictions

De'Andre Hunter Signs Contract Extension