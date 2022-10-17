Hawks Hire Excel to Find New Jersey Patch Sponsor

Skip to main content
Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Hawks Searching for New Jersey Patch Sponsor

The Atlanta Hawks hired Excel Sports Management to find a new jersey patch partner after ShareCare deal expires.
The Atlanta Hawks uniforms have undergone several changes over the years. However, since the 2017-18 NBA season, fans have been able to expect a large ShareCare Patch on the left side of every jersey.

That will not be the case following the 2022-23 NBA season. The Hawks have hired Excel Sports Management to secure the organization’s next jersey patch partner. 

Excel has helped 20% of the NBA secure jersey patch partners (Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers).

Excel recently negotiated the Boston Bruins x Rapid7 NHL jersey patch deal. Additionally, they are currently working with the Los Angeles Angels to secure a deal within the MLB jersey patch program.

Excel has a large imprint on the league. Hawks' big men John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu are among the many players they represent. 

Following this season, fans can expect a significant change coming to the Hawks' uniforms. Excel will ensure it finds the best possible partnership for the organization.

