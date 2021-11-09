Steph Curry, Warriors Win Shootout Over Hawks 127-113

Atlantans that stayed up late were once again left disappointed by a disjointed Hawks effort. Yes, Trae Young went off for 28 points and 9 assists, and John Collins had another efficient 19 points and 6 rebounds. But the story of the game was Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry exploding for 50 points, 10 assists, and 7 rebounds.

Almost like clockwork, the Hawks came out of halftime flat. The Warriors essentially put the game on ice when they outscored the Hawks 41-20 in the third quarter. In addition to Curry's outburst, Jordan Poole chipped in 16 points, and Andrew Wiggins provided a quiet 13 points.

Meanwhile, the Hawks lacked production from some of their key players. Clint Capela only scored 2 points in 23 minutes, while Cam Reddish added 3 points in 13 minutes. Perhaps the silver lining of the game was two of the Hawks shooters - Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter - both shooting 50% from the field.

The Hawks have now dropped six of their last seven games. To make matters worse, they must get ready for a game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City tonight. We knew this would be a tough road trip for the Hawks, but no one expected this kind of disappointing stretch.

Hawks Stats Leaders

Trae Young - 28 PTS, 9 AST

John Collins - 19 PTS, 6 AST

Bogdan Bogdanovic - 17 PTS, 2 AST

Warriors Stats Leaders

Steph Curry - 50 PTS, 10 AST

Jordan Poole - 16 PTS, 4 AST

Andrew Wiggins - 13 PTS, 4 AST

