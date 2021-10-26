Trae Young Gives Fan Game-Worn, Unreleased Adidas Shoes

    • October 26, 2021
    Trae Young Gifts Fan Game-Worn Adidas Shoes

    © Jacob Gonzalez-USA TODAY Sports

    Trae Young Gifts Fan Game-Worn Adidas Shoes

    The Hawks point guard surprised a little fan with a big gift after the game.
    32 points and 9 assists in a decisive victory. Nothing new about that for Trae Young. We have become accustomed, maybe even spoiled, to these sorts of performances from Young. The Hawks point guard is well on his way to another All-Star campaign, and likely prestigious league awards.

    However, last night was a first for Young as well. Following Monday's 122-104 victory over the Pistons in State Farm Arena, a young fan was pleasantly surprised by a gift from the newest face of adidas basketball. Check out the video below:

    As the caption says, those were the first pair of Young's signature shoes - the Adidas Trae Young 1 - he has ever given to a fan after a game. Not only are those shoes game-worn, but they are unreleased to the general public.

    For all of us that want to be like Young (and now that fan) the colorway is called the 'SO SO DEF ATL' and hit shelves on November 5 for $140. In an adidas press release, Young said this of his inspiration for the brightly-colored shoe: 

    “This colorway is a shoutout and reference to a famous billboard in Atlanta that lets every passerby know who ran the town. On this one, the SO SO DEF logo is printed on the heel and in the sockliner with the exact phrase written on the billboard. Crazy ‘pop’ colors with the yellow and red throughout.” 

    Giving a kid a rare pair of shoes is just another example of Young's generosity and sincere kindheartedness. Young and his family have relieved Atlanta families of medical debt, built an amateur sports complex in Oklahoma, and assisted in important public health campaigns. Young is the face of the Hawks and is poised to be the face of the league soon. Honestly, it could not happen to a better guy.

    Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) defends against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) high fives guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the first quarter against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena.
    Trae Young, John Collins Too Much for Pistons. Hawks Win 122-104.

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) after a basket by guard Cam Reddish (22) against the Miami Heat in the second half at State Farm Arena.
    Hawks Young Core Ranked Number One by The Ringer

    Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) attempts a shot against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    Hawks vs. Pistons: Everything You Must Know

    Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (11) attempts a shot against Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons Preview

    Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) defends Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
    Cleveland Cavaliers Defeat Atlanta Hawks 101-95

    Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) is guarded by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
    Hawks vs. Cavaliers: Everything You Must Know

    Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) in the third quarter at State Farm Arena.
    Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during a timeout against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter during game four of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena.
    Atlanta Hawks Players Battling For Best Dressed

