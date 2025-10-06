Three Things to Watch Tonight In Atlanta's Preseason Matchup Against the Rockets
The Atlanta Hawks are back on the basketball court tonight.
While the games don't count for a couple of more weeks, this is going to be the start for a Hawks team that hopes to be among the best in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta has a plethora of new talent to go along with their already talented core and this will be the most anticipated Hawks season since they made the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.
With that in mind, what are some things to watch in tonight's preseason opener?
1. New Additions
The Atlanta Hawks are not usually the team that gets praise for their offseason prowess and decision making, but you would be hard-pressed to find someone who follows the NBA who does not like what the Hawks have done this offseason.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis, and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal, and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal. This will be the first time that we have seen first-rounder Asa Newell play with the regular unit.
How will these players be used tonight? That is going to be one thing to keep an eye on.
2. Ball handling
Trae Young is the leader of this team and their best player. After leading the league in assists last season, it would not be shocking to see Young do it again this season given the Hawks level of talent they have on the roster.
But what about the rest of the ball-handling and shot creation.
Even before the Hawks traded Kobe Bufkin, there were questions about the Hawks backup point guard situation. While the Hawks embrace positionless basketball and they may not need a traditional backup point guard, how the Hawks handle things when Trae Young is on the floor is going to be worth keeping an eye on. Dyson Daniels, Luke Kennard, Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Vit Krejci are the guys I would anticipate to handle these duties.
3. The Power Forward/Center Positions
The Hawks have one of the NBA's best frontcourts, but how will they use them in a preseason game? Atlanta has Kristaps Porzingis, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, Mouhamed Gueye, and Asa Newell, and those five guys are going to give the Hawks an advantage in most of the games that they are going to play.
What about the depth guys? N'Faly Dante and Charles Bassey are going to compete for the third center spot, which is going to be an important position considering the previous injuries to Porzingis.
What about Gueye and Newell? Gueye showed high level flashes on the defensive end last season and first round rookies are always intriguing. Can those two players, especially Gueye, be a real part of the rotation this season? We likely won't have definitive answers tonight, but the pieces will be coming together.