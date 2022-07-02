Trae Young Reacts to Podcaster's Trade Idea Involving Kevin Durant

One of the many reasons why Trae Young is beloved by fans of all ages is because he remains authentic and speaks his mind. Sometimes it gets him in trouble with NBA officials, but the Atlanta Hawks point guard always tells the truth. Today, Young reacted on Twitter to a goofy idea thrown out by Bill Simmons of The Ringer.

Simmons casually suggested a trade that would send Young to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. Then, he asked, "What would Atlanta do?" if presented with that trade idea. Of course, the Hawks would hang up the phone before Brooklyn's front office finished their sentence.

The idea is laughable at best. Young quote tweeted the video and said, "dumb ass," with a laughing emoji and shaking head emoji. The 23-year-old is used to being critiqued by Simmons, Skip Bayless, and most of the old guard in the media. But you can always count on Young to laugh it off and prove them wrong on the court.

Trae Young started in his second All-Star game last season. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Now that Young has a legitimate Robin to his Batman, the Hawks are contenders to win the Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 NBA season. The best part is that Atlanta's front office isn't done making moves. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

