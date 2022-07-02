Trae Young Reacts to Podcaster's Trade Idea Involving Kevin Durant

Skip to main content
Trae Young Claps Back at Bill Simmons on Twitter

Trae Young Claps Back at Bill Simmons on Twitter

The Hawks point had two words for the idea.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Hawks point had two words for the idea.

One of the many reasons why Trae Young is beloved by fans of all ages is because he remains authentic and speaks his mind. Sometimes it gets him in trouble with NBA officials, but the Atlanta Hawks point guard always tells the truth. Today, Young reacted on Twitter to a goofy idea thrown out by Bill Simmons of The Ringer.

Simmons casually suggested a trade that would send Young to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. Then, he asked, "What would Atlanta do?" if presented with that trade idea. Of course, the Hawks would hang up the phone before Brooklyn's front office finished their sentence. 

The idea is laughable at best. Young quote tweeted the video and said, "dumb ass," with a laughing emoji and shaking head emoji. The 23-year-old is used to being critiqued by Simmons, Skip Bayless, and most of the old guard in the media. But you can always count on Young to laugh it off and prove them wrong on the court.

Feb 19, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Atlanta Hawks player Trae Young and Toronto Raptors Fred VanVleet are announced before participating in the three point contest during the 2022 NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Rocket Mortgage Field House.

Trae Young started in his second All-Star game last season.

Now that Young has a legitimate Robin to his Batman, the Hawks are contenders to win the Eastern Conference in the 2022-23 NBA season. The best part is that Atlanta's front office isn't done making moves. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Waffles, Snakes, Secret Doors: Kobe's Last Game in Atlanta

Top 25 Adidas Trae Young 1 Colorways

Assists to Activism: Trae Young Leads Off Court

Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) has a few words for the officials during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena.
News

Trae Young Reacts to Podcaster's Trade Idea Involving Kevin Durant

By Pat Benson59 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) dribbles against Indiana Pacers guard Keifer Sykes (28) during an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion.
News

Hawks Announce NBA 2K23 Summer League Roster

By Pat Benson3 hours ago
Dejounte Murray billboard in Atlanta, Georgia.
News

Five Takeaways from Dejounte Murray's Press Conference

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Dec 5, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) shoots the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Trade Kevin Huerter to Kings. More Moves Expected

By Pat BensonJul 1, 2022
Aaron Holiday signed a one-year contract with the Atlanta Hawks.
News

Hawks Sign Aaron Holiday to 1-Year Deal

By Pat BensonJul 1, 2022
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) shoots against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks Lose Two Players in Free Agency

By Pat BensonJul 1, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and guard Kevin Huerter (3) react after a basket by Huerter in the second half against the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Still Trying to Trade John Collins, Kevin Huerter

By Pat BensonJun 30, 2022
Feb 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Five Consequences of Hawks Trading for Dejounte Murray

By Pat BensonJun 30, 2022