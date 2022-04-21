Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Overrated, Worse Than Russell Westbrook

Despite being only 23 years old, Trae Young has a long list of haters. Philadelphia 76ers fans, the entire city of New York, and now television personality Skip Bayless. The beef between the two started simmering a week ago when Bayless chose LaMelo Ball over the Atlanta Hawks point guard.

Bayless went as far as to question Young's height, calling the 6'1 guard 'Mice Trae' - a play on his nickname 'Ice Trae.' It did not take long for Young to respond, calling Bayless 'Stiff Bayless'. As you can see in the video below, the veteran analyst did not waste time pouncing on Young for two subpar performances in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Bayless prefaced his argument by complimenting his fellow Oklahoman's game and off-court demeanor. However, Bayless then called Young "way overrated" and "worse than [Rusell] Westbrook," citing the point guard's struggles with outside shooting and turning the ball over.

I had hoped Bayless's opinion of Young had evolved over the past week. As you can see in the tweet below, Bayless praised Young for his incredible performance in the Play-In game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But alas, it looks like we are right back where we started.

Co-host Shannon Sharpe offered a defense of Young and reminded Bayless of Young's performances in last year's playoffs. Sharpe also pointed out ways in which Young can improve his game.

Something tells me this debate is far from over. Game Three between the Heat and Hawks in Atlanta on Friday night. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

