Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Overrated, Worse Than Russell Westbrook

Skip to main content
Skip Bayless Calls Trae Young "Overrated"

Skip Bayless Calls Trae Young "Overrated"

Undisputed

Despite being only 23 years old, Trae Young has a long list of haters. Philadelphia 76ers fans, the entire city of New York, and now television personality Skip Bayless. The beef between the two started simmering a week ago when Bayless chose LaMelo Ball over the Atlanta Hawks point guard.

Bayless went as far as to question Young's height, calling the 6'1 guard 'Mice Trae' - a play on his nickname 'Ice Trae.' It did not take long for Young to respond, calling Bayless 'Stiff Bayless'. As you can see in the video below, the veteran analyst did not waste time pouncing on Young for two subpar performances in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

Bayless prefaced his argument by complimenting his fellow Oklahoman's game and off-court demeanor. However, Bayless then called Young "way overrated" and "worse than [Rusell] Westbrook," citing the point guard's struggles with outside shooting and turning the ball over. 

I had hoped Bayless's opinion of Young had evolved over the past week. As you can see in the tweet below, Bayless praised Young for his incredible performance in the Play-In game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. But alas, it looks like we are right back where we started.

Co-host Shannon Sharpe offered a defense of Young and reminded Bayless of Young's performances in last year's playoffs. Sharpe also pointed out ways in which Young can improve his game.

Something tells me this debate is far from over. Game Three between the Heat and Hawks in Atlanta on Friday night. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Charles Barkley Believes in De'Andre Hunter

Snakes, Waffles, & Secret Doors: Kobe's Final Game in Atlanta

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Skip Bayless Says Trae Young Overrated, Worse Than Russell Westbrook

By Pat Bensonjust now
NBA on TNT host Charles Barkley praised Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter on April 19, 2022.
News

Charles Barkley's Believes in Hawks Forward De'Andre Hunter

By Pat Benson21 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (7) confronts Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) after a play on the court resulting at a double technical foul for both players during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Watch Kyle Lowry Play Dirty Against De'Andre Hunter

By Pat Benson23 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) reacts after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Four Major Takeaways from Hawks Loss to Heat

By Pat BensonApr 20, 2022
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) controls the ball around Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half in game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Miami Heat Scorch Atlanta Hawks 115-105

By Pat BensonApr 19, 2022
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) collide during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Trae Young Calls Out Miami Heat Bullying

By Pat BensonApr 19, 2022
Apr 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) and teammates center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Jimmy Butler (22) return to the court following a timeout in the game against the Atlanta hawks during the first half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
News

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Television, Stream, Radio, Odds

By Pat BensonApr 19, 2022
Mar 18, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) directs his teammates against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at State Farm Arena.
News

Clint Capela Possibly Returning Sooner Than Expected

By Pat BensonApr 19, 2022