Sunday afternoon did not go well for the Atlanta Hawks. They were favored by 4.5 points against the Los Angeles Clippers and lost by 13 points. The Clippers didn't even have their two best players (Kawhi Leonard and Paul George). To make matters worse, Cam Reddish left the game early with yet another ankle sprain, so we don't know how long the Hawks will be without their sensational sixth man.

Following the embarrassing 106-93 loss, Young took to the podium wearing a hoodie and a ball cap which nearly concealed his entire face. Despite dropping another double-double, the prolific point guard voiced his frustrations with the team. When asked about his mindset, Young didn't hold back:

"I don't know to be honest with you. I feel like this is being repetitive since my early years, is the losing. We tried to hard to find a way to win and it's not enough. We just have to find a way. It's tough. I don't know how to answer that question. I think that stays between me and myself."

This is not something anyone in the Hawks organization wants to hear from their All-Star point guard. But the consummate competitor wasn't finished sounding off. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic followed up his first question by asking what needed to change for the team to turn things around. Young replied:

"Obviously a lot. We got stops today. They scored 106 points. We didn't score. We scored 93 points. Today was a different problem. It's hard to say that because we were talking about getting stops after the last game. Today we got stops and didn't score. I think it's finding out the median and doing it. I don't like talking about it. I like leading by example. I just want to do it. I don't want to talk about it anymore."

I understand Young's displeasure with all of the losing. By all accounts, he is one of the most competitive players in the league. So naturally, he's going to sound frustrated following a tough loss. I'm not reading too much into those quotes, but the Hawks front office does owe it to Young to surround him with the best teammates possible, so they don't keep wasting his incredible performances.

