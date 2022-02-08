Trae Young Reacts to Caitlin Clark Viral Video

Skip to main content
Trae Young Gives Thoughts on Caitlin Clark

Nothing but love from the Hawks point guard.

© Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

It isn't easy to keep up with the NBA, WNBA, and both men's and women's college hoops. So in case you missed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team is being led by sensational sophomore Caitlin Clark.

Clark is averaging 27.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 8.2 rebounds per game. Sure, those stats are mind-blowing. But it's the way she is playing the game that is driving some people nuts. Clark erupted for a career-high 46 points against #6 Michigan earlier this week. During the game, the sharpshooter was pulling up from the logo, which resulted in the viral video below.

Rather than celebrate the revolutionary player that resembles Steph Curry and Trae Young, a small yet vocal minority of "fans" are trying to pick at her game. As someone who likes to pull up from deep, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young weighed in on the video by posting a tweet to his official Twitter account.

You love to see it. Clark's talent and future are undeniable. Of course, she doesn't need anyone's approval, but it is always nice to get positive reinforcement from an NBA All-Star.

Clark has already reached the 1,000-point mark in her collegiate career, making her the fastest Big Ten women's player to reach that milestone. She is also the second D-I women's player in the 21st century to reach that milestone in fewer than 40 career games (the first being Elena Delle Donne in 28 games with Delaware).

I don't know about you, but I have a new favorite women's college basketball player. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

