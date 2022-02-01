Trae Young Has Created Third-Most Points in NBA

Skip to main content
Trae Young Has Created Third-Most Points This Season

Trae Young Has Created Third-Most Points This Season

Trae Young is making history.

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young is making history.

For months now, I've been leading the charge that Trae Young is a viable candidate for the 2022 NBA MVP Award. That might have sounded silly when the Atlanta Hawks were below .500 and outside of the playoff picture. Well, now the Hawks are back in the playoff picture, and there are new metrics that help support my case.

Zach Kram of The Ringer is not only an excellent hoops writer but a numbers guru. In his most recent article, he explored the MVP question through the lens of 'Who gets the most buckets?' 

We already know that Young is near the top of the league with 27 points and 9 assists per game. But the statistics used by Kram elevate the Hawks point guard to the very top of the league. Below is an excerpt of his methodology.

"This points created statistic involves three parts. First is simplest: a player’s own points. Second is the points he creates via assist, which offers an improvement over the traditional assist statistic because assists on 3-pointers are more valuable than assists on 2-pointers. And third is the points he creates via screen assist—defined by NBA Advanced Stats as when “an offensive player or team sets a screen for a teammate that directly leads to a made field goal by that teammate”—via the same logic."

Leading the NBA in all points created is Nikola Jokic (58.0). Second, is Giannis Antetokounmpo (54.9). The third is Trae Young (53.9).  You can click on the article here for the full breakdown. Spoiler alert, there aren't any point guards even close to Young.

It's a given that Young would be named an All-Star starter. It's safe to say that he will earn his first All-NBA team following this season. But now more than ever, you need to start including 'Ice Trae' in your MVP discussions. In the words of Poet Nobel Laurette Kendrick Perkins, "Carry on."

Photos from Raptors at Hawks

Check out these shots from State Farm Arena!
USATSI_17594997
USATSI_17595224
USATSI_17595000
4
Gallery
4 Images

Recommended For You

Trae Young's Villain Origin Story

Evaluating Hawks Trade Pieces (February 1, 2022)

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Jan 28, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Trae Young Has Created Third-Most Points in NBA

16 seconds ago
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) reacts after missing a three-point basket in the closing minute of their loss to the Toronto Raptors in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Evaluating Atlanta Hawks Trade Pieces

3 hours ago
Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) and guard Fred VanVleet (23) defend Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Top Five Highlights from Hawks Loss to Raptors

5 hours ago
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) drives against Atlanta Hawks guard Delon Wright (0) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena.
News

Toronto Raptors Defeat Atlanta Hawks 106-100

16 hours ago
General view of Fulton County Stadium home of the Atlanta Braves during the 1996 season.
News

Interview with Author of New Book 'Loserville'

Jan 31, 2022
Atlanta Hawks forward Kevin Huerter (3) goes to the basket past Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn (8) during the second quarter at Amalie Arena.
News

Raptors at Hawks: Watch, Stream, Listen, Odds

Jan 31, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) reach for a loose ball during the fourth quarter at Amalie Arena.
News

Raptors at Hawks Preview: 50th Game of Season

Jan 31, 2022
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a three point shot over Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the second half at State Farm Arena.
News

Hawks Beat Lakers for Seventh Straight Win

Jan 30, 2022