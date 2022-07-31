How To Watch CrawsOver Pro-AM Games

The end of July is traditionally a slow time on the NBA calendar. But luckily for hoops fanatics, NBA players have been hitting up all of the most popular Pro-Am leagues to have some fun and entertain fans.

One of the more active rosters has been the Atlanta Hawks. First, Trae Young and John Collins teamed up in the Drew League last weekend. Then, last night, De'Andre Hunter and Onyek Okongwu dazzled in the AEBL.

Today's game is the best yet for Hawks fans. Young and Collins are playing alongside Dejounte Murray for the first time since the Hawks traded for the All-Star guard. The league's founder, NBA legend Jamal Crawford, confirmed the rumors on Twitter last night.

While the start time is not yet confirmed, the doors open at 11:45 a.m. PST. Fans should be able to stream the exhibition game on NBA.com or the NBA app. Speaking of the association, kudos to the league for getting ahead of these events and making the games easy to watch.

The Hawks trio plays one day after the top draft picks Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and Jaden McDaniels played in the Crawsover League. Some of the videos from their game went viral, and it is safe to assume that fans will get plenty more highlights later today. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are teaming up for the first time later today. © Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

