Trae Young Expected OUT Against Knicks on Christmas Day

    December 24, 2021
    Trae Young Out Against Knicks on Christmas Day
    Not the news we were hoping for before Christmas.
    © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

    That's it, cancel the holidays. As we feared, Trae Young is likely to miss the highly-anticipated Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks. Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the Hawks point guard is not expected to clear the NBA Health & Safety Protocols in time. Players and coaches must record two negative tests 24 hours apart before returning to action. 

    Young was the first of seven Hawks players (and multiple team personnel) to enter the NBA Health & Safety Protocols on Sunday, December 19. So far, he has missed two games and tomorrow makes three.

    This is frustrating for many reasons. One, every NBA fan in the world has been looking forward to watching Young's return to Madison Square Garden. He bowed to the crowd after completing a gentleman's sweep in June, and further antagonized New Yorkers at WWE SmackDown in September. 

    Secondly, Young is enjoying an MVP-level season so far. He's averaging 27.3 points and 9.4 assists per game. No other player in the league is top-three in both statistical categories.

    Lastly, Young has been a champion of physical and mental health. The 23-year-old has a long track record of helping out those who need it most. I know I'm not alone in saying I can't wait for 'Ice Trae' to get back on the court as soon as possible. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been ruled out against the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.
